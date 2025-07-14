Artist Kevin Tong’s San Diego Comic-Con Exclusives, Debuts [UPDATE July 14]

Renowned artist and illustrator Kevin Tong always somehow manages to instill a sense of kinetic and ethereal energy to all his artwork. Wings are flapping and hearts are beating and it takes a moment to realize you’re not looking at a moving picture. Kevin somehow has hit pause in the middle of chaos and is showing us the stillness in the eye of an artistic tornado. Has time stopped? Has time slowed down? Is time going so fast that you can’t even perceive it? Yes, it’s probably all of that.

When you do finally come out of your Tong-induced daze, then it’s his use of color that strikes you. How many shades of black are you seeing? Wasn’t that exact same shade of orange the color of that sunset you saw last year? What is reflecting off that blue he’s using? Is it another blue? Your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you, but Tong might be. His adept use of color will leave you wondering.

His work has appeared on gig prints for Elton John, The Black Keys, Phish, and many other bands. Tong has also worked on prints for Bethesda Games, Microsoft, Netflix, and on numerous personal art prints. Tong is more than happy to review portfolios and offer any advice to aspiring professional illustrators.

2025 marks Tong’s eleventh time exhibiting at San Diego Comic-Con you can find him all weekend at Booth #4718, his spacious digs where, in addition to the following prints, he will have a selection of original drawings on display and for sale. All items will be available starting Wednesday, July 23.

Let’s take a look at what Kevin has created for 2025:

[Update July 14]

Here’s one alternative movie poster that you’re going to want to chase down! This officially licensed print by Kevin Tong for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will make it’s speedy way to booth #4718 in the nick of time for San Diego Comic-Con 2025.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Print – $75

24″ x 36″ inch screen print

100 lb cover paper

Limited edition

Signed and numbered AP edition

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Artist Exclusive Variant – $140



100 lb holographic foil paper

Limited edition of 50,

Sold only by the artist

Amethyst Art Print- $130

18 x 24 inches

UV Pigment Print on Rainbow Holographic Paper

Limited edition of 30

Bird of Prey Art Print – $120

18 x 24 inches

UV Pigment Print on Rainbow Holographic Paper

Limited edition of 40