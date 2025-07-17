Exploring the Legacy of “Kingdom Come” with Documentary Screening at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Fans of DC Comics won’t want to miss a special screening and panel for The Legend of Kingdom Come, a new feature documentary exploring the creation and legacy of the iconic 1990s graphic novel. The film takes an in-depth look at the origins of the story and the creative vision of legendary artist Alex Ross, whose work helped redefine the superhero genre.

With unprecedented access and more than 30 interviews — including Ross, co-writer Mark Waid, Todd McFarlane, Paul Dini, and Julie and Shawna Benson, and more — the documentary offers a rare behind-the-scenes perspective on how Kingdom Come came to life and why it continues to resonate decades later.

The screening will take place on Saturday, July 26 from 10am-11:30am in Room 5AB, and will be followed by a Q&A with executive producer Sal Abbinanti and director Remsy Atassi.