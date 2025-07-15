First Second / Fierce Reads San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Signings

Young adult fiction continues to thrive at San Diego Comic-Con, where packed publisher booths prove that YA stories are beloved far beyond their teen audience. One of the top destinations for fans of the genre is Booths #2800 and #2802, home to First Second Books / Fierce Reads and Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group. Their lineup this year features bestselling authors, exciting new releases, and fan-favorite series — many of which will be available to get signed throughout the weekend.
All signings at the booth are typically free to attend.
Here’s the full schedule of signings:
Wednesday, July 23
- 7pm – Anna Meyer (Saint Catherine)
Thursday, July 24
- 1:30pm: Axie Oh (The Floating World + backlist)
- 5pm – Gene Luen Yang (Lunar New Year Love Story + backlist)
Friday, July 25
- 11am – Jessica S. Olson (Den of Liars)
- 1:30pm – Mary Shyne (You and Me on Repeat)
- 3:30pm – C.B. Lee (Coffeeshop in an Alternate Universe)
- 5pm – Kennedy Tarrell (Evil-Ish)
Saturday, July 26
- 11:30am – Mary E. Peterson (Kiss of Deception + backlist)
- 1pm – Margaret Owen (Little Thieves + backlist)
- 2:30pm – Jenni Howell (Boys with Sharp Teeth)
- 4pm – Tony Weaver Jr. (Weirdo)
Sunday, July 27
- 1pm – John Patrick Green (InvestiGators)
- 2:30pm – Vanessa Le (The Last Bloodcarer)