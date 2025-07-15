First Second / Fierce Reads San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Signings

Young adult fiction continues to thrive at San Diego Comic-Con, where packed publisher booths prove that YA stories are beloved far beyond their teen audience. One of the top destinations for fans of the genre is Booths #2800 and #2802, home to First Second Books / Fierce Reads and Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group. Their lineup this year features bestselling authors, exciting new releases, and fan-favorite series — many of which will be available to get signed throughout the weekend.

All signings at the booth are typically free to attend.

Here’s the full schedule of signings:

Wednesday, July 23

7pm – Anna Meyer (Saint Catherine)

Thursday, July 24

1:30pm: Axie Oh (The Floating World + backlist)

5pm – Gene Luen Yang (Lunar New Year Love Story + backlist)

Friday, July 25

11am – Jessica S. Olson (Den of Liars)

1:30pm – Mary Shyne (You and Me on Repeat)

3:30pm – C.B. Lee (Coffeeshop in an Alternate Universe)

5pm – Kennedy Tarrell (Evil-Ish)

Saturday, July 26

11:30am – Mary E. Peterson (Kiss of Deception + backlist)

1pm – Margaret Owen (Little Thieves + backlist)

2:30pm – Jenni Howell (Boys with Sharp Teeth)

4pm – Tony Weaver Jr. (Weirdo)

Sunday, July 27