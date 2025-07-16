Gotta Catch the Pokémon Booth at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Pokémon is heading back to San Diego Comic-Con this year with a booth experience that’s evolved — literally. At the con, fans can visit Booth #235 for an immersive walk-through centered around Mega Evolution, with interactive stations, game tie-ins, and giveaways while supplies last.

Attendees will receive a mission pass to guide them through a series of activities exploring the world of Mega Evolution, with content tied to Pokémon Legends: Z-A, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and Pokémon GO. Trainers can take on a Mega Raid against Venusaur in Pokémon GO, snap a themed photo at the end of the journey, and collect limited-edition Mega Evolution merchandise.

Booth visitors can also opt in to receive Pokémon email updates in exchange for digital rewards across several titles: