Hard Rock Hotel San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives

As San Diego Comic-Con attendees, we love exclusives, and collecting. That’s why we love that the Hard Rock Hotel in the Gaslamp has been creating limited edition pins in honor of the convention for several years now, and they’re back with another round of exclusives — and more than ever before. Not only is their annual pin back with a brand new design, but they’re also offering a limited edition t-shirt and tote bag.

For those hoping to score the t-shirt or tote, those are available right now in the Rock Shop, located in the lobby of the hotel. For the pin, you’ll have to wait until Wednesday, July 23 at 8am PT. Here are the hours of the shop: