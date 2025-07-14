EXCLUSIVE: Ignition Press Room Bringing Fan-Forward Activities, Giveaways, Party, More to San Diego Comic-Con

As we announced last month, Ignition Press — the new creator-owned publisher launched by spublishing and media industry veterans Eric Gitter (CEO), Filip Sablik (Publisher), Jamie S. Rich (Editor-in-Chief), and Jeremy Haun (Creative Director) last year — is heading to San Diego Comic-Con with an immersive fan experience, The Ignition Press Room.

They’ll be setting up shop in the heart of the Gaslamp (643 G Street), and open to the public with free admission Thursday – Sunday of the con (with full hours listed below), where fans, press, and industry insiders are invited to experience signings, activations, and immersive programming celebrating the publisher’s official fan-facing debut — as well as purchase exclusives (which you can view here).

Throughout the weekend, visitors will have the chance to meet Ignition creators like Jeremy Haun, Cullen Bunn, Leah Williams, Stephanie Williams, Inaki and Roy Miranda, Mike Tisserand, David Baldeón, Tim Seeley, and Jim McCann for signings. Fans who RSVP in advance will receive a free token to use in the Ignition gachapon machine, filled with exclusive stickers, enamel pins, and rare “Golden Tickets.”

Thursday through Saturday from 9am-4pm, guests can enjoy a free drink at the Ignition Press x Kickstarter Coffee Bar, with coffee from local favorite Seven Seas Roasting Company. To claim a free beverage, fans simply need to opt into sharing their email address at the event. There is a limit of one coffee beverage per attendee throughout the weekend.

At the coffee bar, attendees will also get the chance to pick up a free copy of Kickstarter’s brand new “Guide to Comics” zine, packed with advice from Kickstarter creators and Kickstarter’s comics lead Sam Kusek, who all know exactly what it takes to run a successful crowdfunding campaign.

Things kick off on Thursday with “The Beauty Bar,” celebrating the return of The Beauty comic series and its upcoming FX adaptation this fall. Special effects makeup artists Keaghlan Ashley and Chrissy Lynn will perform live SFX transformations on cosplayers Dare Taylor, Ashlynn Dae, and Amanda Winter to bring the series’ signature infected look to life. Two live demos will be held from 9am–12pm and 1pm–4pm, with the models roaming the Gaslamp afterward for photo ops. Lucky attendees may even walk away with an official The Beauty condom or enamel pin from the “infected.”

Ignition Press also reminds all attendees that cosplay is not consent and will enforce respectful personal boundaries throughout the activation.

On Friday night at 8:30pm, the Press Room goes 21+ for Voyeur, a one-night-only burlesque show produced by Gwen Ruby’s Herbal Elegance Revue and hosted by comedian Ben Kliewer. The first 100 fans (50 on Thursday and 50 on Friday) who make a purchase at the Press Room will score a free ticket to attend.

True to its name, the Ignition Press Room will also function as a literal press room, offering verified journalists and podcasters comfortable seating, high-speed Wi-Fi, refreshments, and access to a bookable podcast studio. Press will also be invited to an exclusive preview night on Wednesday, July 23, from 5pm–7pm, with complimentary drinks and early access.

To cap it all off, Ignition Press will host a private, invite-only party on Saturday night for creators, press, and retail and business partners. It’s all part of a packed schedule that reflects the publisher’s mission to empower creators and welcome fans into its growing world of original stories.

Here are the full hours: