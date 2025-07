Ignition Press Room San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Signing Schedule

Be sure to stop by the Ignition Press Room activation (643 G Street) in the Gaslamp to find tons of top-tier comic talent signing all week long, including Tim Seeley, Cullen Bunn, Dare Taylor, and more. You can read more about the Ignition Press Room over here, or check out the full signing schedule below.

Thursday, July 24

Table 1

9am–100am – Tim Seeley

10am–11:30am – Inaki , Roy Miranda

, 11:30am–1:30pm – Mike Tisserand

1:30pm–2:30pm – Stephanie Williams

2:30pm–3:30pm – Inaki , Roy Miranda

, 3:30pm–4pm – Cullen Bunn

4pm–5pm – Cullen Bunn, Tim Seeley

Table 2

4pm–5pm – Dare Taylor

Table 3

9am–9:30am – Stephanie Williams

9:30am–10:30am – Cullen Bunn

10:30am–11:30am – Jeremy Haun, Jason A. Hurley

Friday, July 25

Table 1

9:30am–12pm – Cullen Bunn

12pm–2pm – Stephanie Williams

2pm–4pm – Inaki, Roy Miranda

Table 2

9am–10:30am – Tim Seeley

10:30am–12pm – Inaki , Roy Miranda

, 1pm–2pm – Mike Tisserand

2pm–3pm – Jeremy Haun , Mike Tisserand

, 3pm–4pm – Jeremy Haun

Table 3

9am–10am – Jeremy Haun , Jason A. Hurley

, 10am–11:30am – Jason A. Hurley

11:30am–12:30pm – Jim McCann

12:30pm–2:30pm – Leah Williams , David Baldeón

, 2:30pm–4pm – Jim McCann

Saturday, July 26

Table 1

9am–10am – Cullen Bunn

10am–11am – Jason A. Hurley , Jim McCann

, 11am–1:30pm – Inaki , Roy Miranda

, 1:30pm–3pm – Jason A. Hurley , Jim McCann

, 3pm–4pm – Leah Williams, David Baldeón

Table 2

9am–10:30am – Tim Seeley

10:30am–1pm – Leah Williams , David Baldeón

, 1pm–2:30pm – Jeremy Haun , Mike Tisserand

, 2:30pm–4pm – Stephanie Williams

Table 3

9:30am–11:30am – Stephanie Williams

12:30pm–2:30pm – Tim Seeley

2:30pm–4pm – Cullen Bunn

Sunday, July 27

Table 1

10am–12:30pm – Inaki , Roy Miranda

, 12:30pm–2pm – Stephanie Williams

Table 2

9:30am–11:30am – Jason A. Hurley

12pm–12:30pm – David Baldeón

12:30pm–2pm – Leah Williams, David Baldeón

Table 3