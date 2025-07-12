JYK All Day San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives [UPDATE July 12]

Artist Jin Yung Kim, aka JYK All Day, is back at San Diego Comic-Con! Known for his bold, energetic artwork that spans countless fandoms, JYK returns with a fresh lineup of new prints, originals, and more. Swing by Artists Alley #CC-08 and check out what he’s cooked up for this year’s show.

[UPDATE July 12]

Are you gonna pick up this print at San Diego Comic-Con? DO IT LADY! Every office has a Chit, right. If you think it doesn’t, then the Chit might be you. Jin Young Kim “JYK All Day” is brining this original art and some cubicle worthy prints to Artist Alley, booth #CC-08. He’s also hoping to have more originals (like that Transformers sketch cover!😍) and possibly more prints.

[UPDATE July 11]

On a scale of one to ten, how would you rate my armor? JYK All Day’s new “Maxed Out Armor” sticker will be heading to the con. Inspired by Baymax in his prototype armor, the 3″ vinyl sticker will be available for $4 each.

Additionally, he’s also bringing a new colorway to his “Panda Mecha Rider” sticker, which will be available for free with purchase as his thank you. Keep an eye out for other freebies with a minimum purchase at the convention.

And finally (for today), he’s also bringing “Draw!” — a Sentai inspired sticker, which will be available for $4 each.

[UPDATE July 9]

JYK All Day is bringing you the perfect sticker for your collection with this “Operation Eject” 4′ vinyl sticker featuring an SD take on Soundwave for $6.

[UPDATE July 8]

JYK All Day is leveling up his Comic-Con pieces with “Energizer Power!“, an 11″x14” print that was originally created for the Irvine art show, “Journey Through the Maze: 45 Years of PAC-MAN”. This LE 45 version comes in an alternate color variant with modifications to the original gallery piece, and will be available for $40 each.

[UPDATE July 7]

Roll out for JYK All Day’s latest San Diego Comic-Con debut print, “Operation Superior“. This 11″x14” limited edition of 100 will be available for $40 each at the con, and you can pre-order it beginning Wednesday, July 9 at 10am PT on JYK All Day’s site for either pick-up at the show, or shipping in August.

[UPDATE July 3]

Sometimes, you just want to get your ideas down — and sticky notes are perfect for that. JYK All Day has collected a series of sticky note sketches he’s done over the years and compiled them into “Sketch All Day”, a mini 4.5″x6″ zine which will be debuting at the con for $10 each. And, if you upgrade to $30, he’ll even do a quick sketch on the back cover.

[UPDATE July 1]

JYK is going mecha with new stickers from the anime Gurren Lagann. These 3″x3″ die-cut vinyl stickers will be available for $4 each at #CC-08 in Artist Alley.

[UPDATE June 26]

JYK All Day is continuing his “Pop Eats Express Eats” series, with Mega Man and Rush delivering “the freshest E-tanks in the city” from Rock’s Energy Network. The 9″x12″ print will be available at #CC-08 in Artist Alley for $20.

[UPDATE June 16]

This year, Kim is debuting a new series called “Pop Wagons Express Eats”, which blends food delivery with iconic characters from across pop media. The first release in the series is “Speed Dog“, featuring Sonic and Tails serving up chili dogs. Each print in the series measures 9″x12” and will be available for $20.