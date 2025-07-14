Keepsake Cards Teaming Up with “Invincible” for San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive Trading Cards [UPDATE July 14]

Keepsake Cards is teaming up with Invincible for a special San Diego Comic-Con exclusive collection of trading cards. Available at Booth #2345, the collection will feature hand-numbered blood splatter cards, rare signagraph editions, and a variety of giveaways and live activities throughout the con.
In addition to the main Keepsake booth, Blue Parallels (/75) will be sold only at We Are Heroes booths #1901 and #1105, giving collectors multiple stops for their con-exclusive haul.
Each day from Preview Night (Wednesday, July 23) through Sunday, July 27, a different 1st Edition Laser Signagraph card drops — each hand-numbered and packed with premium finishes like blood splatter, gold foil, and ultra-rare 1/1 Black variants. Quantities are limited, with sales beginning at show open and capped at 2 per customer. Each card is $40.
Keepsake will also be running daily raffles, photo ops, and live card breaks, giving lucky fans a chance to open packs in real-time. For those who can’t attend in person, select exclusives will also be available online.
Here is the schedule:
Preview Night – Wednesday, July 23
Omni-Man Laser Signagraph Autograph — Limited to 516
- Purple /250
- Yellow /100
- Blue /75 (We Are Heroes only)
- Blood Splatter /50
- Orange /25
- Gold /10
- Red /5
- Black 1/1
Thursday, July 24
Official 1st Edition Invincible Laser Signagraph Autograph — Limited to 1,016
- Silver /500
- Purple /250
- Yellow /100
- Blue /75 (We Are Heroes only)
- Blood Splatter /50
- Orange /25
- Gold /10
- Red /5
- Black 1/1
Friday, July 25
Invincible & Omni-Man Dual Laser Signagraph Autograph — Limited to 266
- Yellow /100
- Blue /75 (We Are Heroes only)
- Blood Splatter /50
- Orange /25
- Gold /10
- Red /5
- Black 1/1
Saturday, July 26
Atom Eve Laser Signagraph Autograph — Limited to 516
- Purple /250
- Yellow /100
- Blue /75 (We Are Heroes only)
- Blood Splatter /50
- Orange /25
- Gold /10
- Red /5
- Black 1/1
Sunday, July 27
Invincible / Omni-Man / Atom Eve Triple Laser Signagraph Autograph — Limited to 266
- Yellow /100
- Blue /75 (We Are Heroes only)
- Blood Splatter /50
- Orange /25
- Gold /10
- Red /5
- Black 1/1