Keepsake Cards Teaming Up with “Invincible” for San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive Trading Cards [UPDATE July 14]

Keepsake Cards is teaming up with Invincible for a special San Diego Comic-Con exclusive collection of trading cards. Available at Booth #2345, the collection will feature hand-numbered blood splatter cards, rare signagraph editions, and a variety of giveaways and live activities throughout the con.

In addition to the main Keepsake booth, Blue Parallels (/75) will be sold only at We Are Heroes booths #1901 and #1105, giving collectors multiple stops for their con-exclusive haul.

Each day from Preview Night (Wednesday, July 23) through Sunday, July 27, a different 1st Edition Laser Signagraph card drops — each hand-numbered and packed with premium finishes like blood splatter, gold foil, and ultra-rare 1/1 Black variants. Quantities are limited, with sales beginning at show open and capped at 2 per customer. Each card is $40.

Keepsake will also be running daily raffles, photo ops, and live card breaks, giving lucky fans a chance to open packs in real-time. For those who can’t attend in person, select exclusives will also be available online.

Here is the schedule:

Preview Night – Wednesday, July 23

Omni-Man Laser Signagraph Autograph — Limited to 516

Purple /250

Yellow /100

Blue /75 (We Are Heroes only)

Blood Splatter /50

Orange /25

Gold /10

Red /5

Black 1/1

Thursday, July 24

Official 1st Edition Invincible Laser Signagraph Autograph — Limited to 1,016

Silver /500

Purple /250

Yellow /100

Blue /75 (We Are Heroes only)

Blood Splatter /50

Orange /25

Gold /10

Red /5

Black 1/1

Friday, July 25

Invincible & Omni-Man Dual Laser Signagraph Autograph — Limited to 266

Yellow /100

Blue /75 (We Are Heroes only)

Blood Splatter /50

Orange /25

Gold /10

Red /5

Black 1/1

Saturday, July 26

Atom Eve Laser Signagraph Autograph — Limited to 516

Purple /250

Yellow /100

Blue /75 (We Are Heroes only)

Blood Splatter /50

Orange /25

Gold /10

Red /5

Black 1/1

Sunday, July 27

Invincible / Omni-Man / Atom Eve Triple Laser Signagraph Autograph — Limited to 266