Kid Heroes Productions Serves Up the Lumpia Comic-Con Headquarters Offsite at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

For the fourth year in a row, Gaslamp Lumpia Factory is serving as the official Lumpia Comic-Con Headquarters, bringing three nights of exclusive pop-ups, artist events, and community mixers to 423 F Street in the Gaslamp. All events are free to attend, and offer a unique blend of food, fandom, and Filipino American creativity.

New for 2025, the Lumpia Comic-Con pop-up expands to daytime hours with a Pop-Up Day Market, running Thursday through Saturday from 12pm-6pm. Attendees can stop in for lunch and shop a curated selection of vendors and artists including beee, Little Yellow Jeepney, Sunkissed Pinay, and Strawberry Scented Burnout.

A new holofoil comic book exclusive will also debut at the space, featuring a gastropub steampunk twist on the SDCC cover by Benjamin DeGuzman. The physical holofoil edition will be available to purchase on Friday only during the Doug Marcaida signing event, while a digital version will be free with any in-store purchase throughout Comic-Con.

Thursday, July 24 — 7pm-12am

MYX presents Sketch & Scratch, a night of live sketching and DJ sets hosted by DJ Marlino. Artists Don Aguillo, Brian “beee” Bello, Kevin Paez, Cesar Cueva, and Benjamin DeGuzman will be drawing live throughout the evening. For every $10 spent in the restaurant, guests receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win original art.

Friday, July 25 — 9pm-12am

Doug Marcaida headlines Friday’s event with a meet-and-greet and signing for his brand new comic book. He’ll be joined by artists Benjamin DeGuzman and Leroid David, who will also be signing limited variant covers of Giant-Size Lumpia #2. DJ ICY ICE will be in the mix and debuting his new designer toy from Figure X, available while supplies last.

Saturday, July 26 — 7pm-12am

The weekend closes out with the FilAm CreatorCon Mixer, a casual networking night hosted by DJ G Money and WinLove. Watermoon Studios will be on hand with exclusive pop culture barrel men collectibles, rounding out an event series that continues to center food, community, and creativity during San Diego Comic-Con.