Kid Heroes & “Deep Fried Universe” Head to San Diego Comic-Con 2025 with Exclusives, More [UPDATE July 12]

Kid Heroes Productions is heading back to San Diego Comic-Con with a full plate of fandom-fueled fun. Best known for their film Lumpia with a Vengeance, the team is always in search of a new recipe for expanding their Deep Fried Universe. This year, you’ll find them at Small Press #K-14 with all new exclusives, signings, and more.

[UPDATE July 12]

Plus, be sure to catch their Deep Fried Universal panel, set for Friday, July 25 from 7pm-8pm in Room 6BCF. They’ll dive into their new comic book, Eraserheads: Combo on the Run, as well as their new Giant-Size Lumpia issue. Joining the panel will be edged-weapon specialist and TV “Master Kealer” Doug Marcaida (Forged in Fire), as well as Patricio Ginelsa (writer/director), Whi lce Portacio (artist), Ely Buendia (Eraserheads), DJ Icy Ice (World Famous Beat Junkies), Maria Diane Ventura (director), Benjamin Lee DeGuzman (artist), Figure X (toy designer), and moderator Winston Emano (mano Y mano Media). There will even be a free print giveaway.

There will be an autograph signing to follow from 5pm-6pm in the Sails Pavilion.

You’ll also catch the team at Kid Heroes Productions at a speak sneak peek screening of the documentary film, Eraserheads: Combo on the Run (directed by Maria Diane Ventura) at 8:30pm in the Grand Ballroom 5 Marriott Marquis, with cast and crew in attendance.

[UPDATE July 11]

Kid Heroes Productions is teaming up with legendary rock band Eraserheads for the debut of their new comic, Eraserheads: Combo on the Run #1, debuting at San Diego Comic-Con. Inspired by the upcoming film directed by Maria Diane Ventura, the 24-page one-shot follows a group of musicians who band together to make history, fight zombies, and save the day. It’s written by Patricio Ginelsa and Justin Quizon, with art by Rina Ayuyang, Ardie Aquino, Dexter Roxas, Felix Morales, and Raymund Lee.

The SDCC exclusive variant cover by Whilce Portacio and Raymund Lee is limited to 250 copies ($25), while the metal edition is limited to 50 ($75). A set of six virgin variants, including a mystery cover by Stephen Segovia, will also be available for $100. A sneak preview screening of the film, directed by Maria Diane Ventura, will take place during the con, with additional details to come.

[UPDATE July 10]

Kid Heroes Productions returns to San Diego Comic-Con with two exclusive releases celebrating Doug Marcaida, the edged-weapon specialist and fan-favorite judge from History Channel’s Forged in Fire. Marcaida will be making his debut in the Deep Fried Universe with an appearance in Giant-Size Lumpia #2, with cover art by Benjamin Deguzman. You can pick up:

Limited Edition of 75 – $25

Metal Edition of 20 – $70

Kid Heroes Productions will also be debuting a 2″ silver-plated hard enamel pin by Leroid David of Marcaida, which is limited to 100 pieces and available for $15.

Both exclusives are available for pre-order now for in-booth pick-up only.

[UPDATE July 8]

Kid Heroes Productions is kicking off the debut of their The Ones and Twos toy line with a tribute to DJ legend Icy Ice. This San Diego Comic-Con exclusive 4″ figure is hand-painted by Figure X, and is limited to just 30 pieces. Each figure is forged in multiple parts, resulting in subtle variations that make every piece one-of-a-kind. It comes packaged with a free DJ Icy Ice variant of The Ones and Twos #1 comic book. You can pick up the regular version for $50, or pick up an “Iced Out Variant” for $80 (LE 10).

[UPDATE July 2]

Hungry for more Lumpia news from the Deep Fried Universe? Kid Heroes Productions is debuting a limited edition LUMPIA: LONG LIVE PHILBERT Vol. 3 at the con — a 162-page trade paperback that continues the saga from the award-winning film Lumpia with a Vengeance.

Former mayor Philbert is now a fugitive, and everyone — from the Lumpia Squad to old foes and estranged allies — wants a piece of him. With chaos closing in, can Philbert confront his demons and earn redemption? This special edition is priced at $40 and features exclusive cover art by Don Aguillo, and collects five action-packed issues: Lumpia Origins #2, Jemini #3, The Legendary Lumpia Squad #3, Mix-Mix #1, and Giant-Size Lumpia #2. It’s available for pre-order online now.

[UPDATE June 24]

MIX-MIX #1

For their first San Diego Comic-Con exclusive of the year, Kid Heroes Productions is mixing up something great with MIX-MIX #1, a 24-page comic featuring new character SABA, and following Fogtown’s newest government task force — made up of reformed villains and named after the layered Filipino dessert, halo-halo. The SDCC exclusive variant, with a cover by Kevin Paez, is limited to just 50 copies at $20, with an ultra-rare Metal Edition limited to 10 copies at $60 each.