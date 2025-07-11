Marvel Rivals Bringing Game Play, Giveaways, More to San Diego Comic-Con 2025 [UPDATE]

The popular game Marvel Rivals is heading to San Diego Comic-Con, and it’s bringing the heat. To celebrate the launch of Season 3: The Abyss Awakens (which drops on July 11), they are heading to San Diego Comic-Con with “special celebrations, events, and exclusive content” Thursday-Sunday of the con.

Developed by NetEase Games in collaboration with Marvel Games, Marvel Rivals is a 6v6 team-based hero shooter featuring iconic Marvel characters battling it out across destructible maps. The new season introduces Phoenix as a playable hero, along with a brand-new map set on Klyntar: Celestial Husk, the twisted homeworld of the symbiotes. The new season will also feature limited-time events, new Team-Up mechanics between characters, and other gameplay enhancements.

At Comic-Con, fans can dive deeper into the development process during the “Marvel Rivals: Hero Creation from Concept to Showcase” panel on Friday, July 25, where developers will explore how Marvel heroes are reimagined for the battlefield.

They’ll also be offering playable demos and giveaways at the Marvel Rivals experience at the Marriott Marquis. Here, fans will find exclusive limited giveaways including posters and keychains, as well as signings:

Friday, July 25

1pm-2pm , Marvel Rivals Art Team Signing Session Fans can get an exclusive Marvel Rivals swimsuit poster signed by the art team!

, Marvel Rivals Art Team Signing Session 2pm-3pm – Marvel Rivals Voice Cast Signing Session Fans can get an exclusive Marvel Rivals swimsuit poster signed by the following cast members: Daniel Marin (Namor) Eliah Mountjoy (Winter Solider) Alpha Takahashi (Psylocke) James Mathis III (Black Panther) Jordan Reynolds (Adam Warlock)

There will also be a Marvel Rivals Emiru Cosplay competition from 3pm-4pm on Friday, July 25.