Neopets San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives, Merchandise, Meetup, & More

Get ready to party with Neopets, as the long-running, fan favorite online game and community returns to San Diego Comic-Con. This year, they’re bringing exclusives, merchandise, and more to Booth #534, as well as a community meetup in the Gaslamp.

At the booth, be sure to snap a photo and tag #NeopetsSDCC2025 on Instagram and Facebook to enter a raffle (with 10 winners). You’ll also find photo-ops with Big Aisha, and the Wheel of Excitement returns, where fans can follow Neopets on socials to spin the wheel and win prizes worthy of any Neopian, including stickers, jellybands, postcards and code cards.

Outside in the Gaslamp, they will be taking over the Rooftop Bar – Tequila Del Cielo on Thursday, July 24 from 8pm-1am with cosplay, trivia, giveaways, a mascot appearance by Big Aisha, and a Neopets Team dance-off. You can expect cosplay, trivia, giveaways, quests, minigames, a Neopets Team dance off and maybe even an appearance from your favorite Big Aisha! Attendees can also enjoy snacks and a cash bar. Neopets community members can sign up during a 1-week period for the invitation lottery — which is now open. If selected, you will have the opportunity to purchase a ticket for $30.

They’ll also be bringing plenty of exclusives and merchandise to the con, including:

SDCC Exclusive – Baby Neopets Shoulder Plushie Bags (at UCC Distributing)

Limited quantity, available only to those who win in the UCC Distributing lottery in the SDCC Member ID Portal. Apply your credits to UCC Booth #5613 by July 17, 2025

In-Person & Online Exclusive – Mini-Pin & Lanyard Set by Whats Your Passion – $30

A brand new set featuring the Neopian Money Tree + Shop Wizard Mini-Pins and Neopia Central Lanyard – Sold at the Neopets booth and online during the SDCC only at wypjewelry.com

Neohoods — $30

Cozy up in style with these soft, character-inspired hoods featuring fan-favorite Neopets. Includes an in-game virtual prize code.

SDCC Exclusive – Limited Edition Print — $15

A beautiful, collectible art print by Anthony Conley, limited to 500 pieces and available only at SDCC.

SDCC Exclusive – USB Lanyard — $15

Function meets fandom with this dual-purpose lanyard that doubles as a USB drive. Limited to 300 pieces.

Con Exclusive – Small Tote Bags — $15

World of Art

Con Exclusive – Big Tote Bags — $10

Neopets Wonderland

Sticker Pack — $10

Chibi Pins — $8 each

Featuring in-game prize code when purchased at SDCC.

25th Anniversary Magnets — $6 each

Featuring in-game prize code when purchased at SDCC.

Baby Fruit Keychains — $7 each

Featuring in-game prize code when purchased at SDCC.

Con Exclusive – Sticker Sheet — $8 each

Three new sticker sheet designs featuring Neopets Wonderland, World of Art and Fresh Threads.



Faerie Tarot Deck – $22

Your favorite Neopets — now on a full deck of traditional tarot cards. Impress your friends and family with your fortune-telling skills.

Neopets: The Official Coloring Book – $15

Color in your favourite Neopets, Petpets, Faeries, and tons more images in Neopets: The Official Coloring Book, with a bonus sheet of high-quality Neopets stickers!

Con Exclusive – Die Cut Stickers — $5 each