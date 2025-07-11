Peacemaker Bringing “Peacefest” to San Diego Comic-Con 2025

HBO Max is making a major splash at San Diego Comic-Con with Peacemaker.

Beginning Thursday, July 24, HBO Max invites fans to Peacefest, a chaotic 1980s glam rock-inspired activation hosted at Nova SD Club in downtown San Diego. Designed to capture the unhinged energy of Peacemaker, the event will feature live music, themed games, exclusive merch, and a chance to explore the Quantum Unfolding Chamber. Highlights include Harcourt’s KO Corner Bar, Economos’ Mortal Kombat station, and Vigilante’s Hero S*** Merch Shop featuring items from DC Shop, McFarlane Toys, Sideshow, and more.

A limited number of fans will even have the chance to meet Peacemaker’s beloved sidekick Eagly in partnership with the American Eagle Foundation.

Entry is free with reservation at peacefest2025.com, though capacity is limited and all attendees must be 21+.

Hours are:

Peacefest | Nova SD Club – 454 Sixth Ave, San Diego, CA

Thursday, July 24: 11:00am – 8:30pm

Friday, July 25: 11:00am – 8:30pm

Saturday, July 26: 1:00pm – 2:00pm

On Saturday, July 26, Peacefest will close out with an invite-only VIP press night featuring appearances by the PEACEMAKER cast, executive producers, DC talent, and headlining live musical performances by Foxy Shazam and Steel Panther. Throughout “Peacefest”, a limited number of fans will be randomly selected to attend the VIP press night.

There will be a standby line for those who were unable to secure digital tickets.

Here is the FAQ, from their site: