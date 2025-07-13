Cryptozoic San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives, Debuts, More [UPDATE July 13]

Cryptozoic Entertainment are teaming with some of the most exciting properties up to bring fans eclectic and exciting exclusives and experiences at San Diego Comic-Con 2025. From their Peanuts “The Doctor Is In” themed booth to their premier and debut products, there will be a little something for every fan, all happening at booth #115.

[UPDATE July 13]

Cryptozoic has announced several new exclusive items they will be bringing to San Diego Comic-Con, let’s take a look:

The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers Trading Cards: Convention Box will include all nine of the “How-to-Roll” Cards, 4 of the “Idiots Abroad” Cards with international comic book covers, 1 of 3 different Screen Print Cards and 1 of 3 Gilbert Shelton Autograph Cards. This box is limited to 300 pieces. Looking to secure yours? A very limited pre-order launching on Tuesday, July 15 at 10am PT. And we do mean limited. It will only be open for three hours, or until the presale quantity goes up in smoke (or, y’know, sells out). These pre-orders are only available for booth pick-up at the con.

From the world of Conan the Barbarian comes the Conan the Barbarian Convention Box, created especially for San Diego Comic-Con 2025. Relive his adventures with this classic imagery from the Marvel and Dark Horse Comic series. Each Convention Box will include 9 exclusive foil “Conquering Covers” cards and a special tenth card: either 1 Autograph Card signed by Roy Thomas or Dan Panosian or 1 Hand-drawn Sketch Card.

Only 300 boxes have been produced and will be allocated daily at Booth #115 — with a very limited pre-order launching on Wednesday, July 16 at 10am PT. You’ll want to make haste, this pre-order window will only be open for three hours, or until they have sold out. These pre-orders are only available for booth pick-up at the con, booth #115.

A trio of heroes from the DC universe are getting their accolades with the Pantheon of Justice Statues: Gold Onyx Editions, created exclusively for San Diego Comic-Con 2025.

Superman: Prince of Krypton Statue Gold Onyx Edition features eye-catching gold-and-black paint and is limited to 99 pieces. The polyresin statue reimagines the Super Hero as a classical Greek sculpture and measures nearly 15 inches tall, with removable sword.

Superman will be available as a very limited pre-order for pick up at the Cryptozoic booth, #115. Pre-orders start on Thursday, July 17 at 10am PT and will last for 3 hours only, or until they sell out.

Wonder Woman: Princess of Themyscira Statue Gold Onyx Edition, also limited to 99 pieces, features a stunning black-and-gold color palette and reimagines Wonder Woman as a classical Greek sculpture. Made of polyresin, she 14 inches from the base of the plinth to the top of the removable spear and features her iconic bracelets and lasso.

Wonder Woman will be available as a very limited pre-order for pick up at the Cryptozoic booth, #115. Pre-orders start on Thursday, July 17 at 10am PT and will last for 3 hours only, or until they sell out.

Batman: Champion of Gotham City StatueGold Onyx Edition, limited to 99 pieces, takes the Caped Crusader to a different era, reimagining him as a classical Greek sculpture standing triumphantly after his latest battle. Made of polyresin, he measures over 12 inches tall from the base to the tip of the helmet and features a shield shaped like the iconic Bat symbol.

Batman will be available as a very limited pre-order for pick up at the Cryptozoic booth, #115. Pre-orders start on Thursday, July 17 at 10am PT and will last for 3 hours only, or until they sell out.

Holy SDCC exclusive, Batman! Batgirl Classic TV Series Collectible Noir Edition is an eye-catching statue inspired by the timeless look of film noir. Based on the version of the character the Batman Classic TV Series, Batgirl is all set to jump into action. Designed by Pedro Astudillo and sculpted by Anders Ehrenborg, each 7.5-inch figure comes packaged inside a stylish window box and each box is numbered out of 300.

Those looking to secure their Batgirl for pick-up at San Diego Comic-Con will have an opportunity on Friday, July 18 starting at 10am PT. But, be warned, the pre-orders will end after 3 hours, or when they sell out.

One last treat for anyone making a purchase of $50 or more from Cryptozoic will receive this free Conan the Barbarian Trading Card Promo.

[UPDATE July 12]

You’ll be a clever girl if you snag some of Cryptozoic’s next exclusive, the CZX Jurassic Park Trading Cards Preview Box. This a super premium trading card set inspired by the original three Jurassic Park movies. Each box will contain nine exclusive Base Cards plus a tenth card inside a rigid case: either an Autograph Card signed by Jurassic Park star Wayne Knight or one of four Production Concept Cards showcasing rarely seen concept images from The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

There are only 500 of these boxes made and they will be allocated for each day of the convention. Only 500 boxes have been produced and will be allocated daily at Booth #115 — with a very limited pre-order launching on Monday, July 14 at 10am PT. And we do mean limited. It will only be open for one hour, or until the presale quantity goes extinct (or, y’know, sells out). These pre-orders are only available for booth pick-up at the con.

Base cards could include chase red Deco Foil versions numbered out of 499 or rare black Deco Foil variant numbered out of just 1 while the autograph cards will have three levels of rarity: black ink signature with gold numbering out of 99, green ink signature with green numbering out of 5, and red ink signature with black numbering out of 1. The concept cards, which will be found in 4 out of 5 boxes, come in two levels of rarity of each card, including red Deco Foil versions numbered out of 99 and a rare black Deco Foil variant numbered out of only 1.

Each box is priced at $99.99

[Previously Published July 8]

Booth #115 will be transformed into a life-size “The Doctor Is In” booth, recreating Lucy’s iconic psychiatric booth. Attendees will be able to stop by to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Peanuts, snap a photo, and pick up the debut of Peanuts: The Doctor Is In — a new card game inspired by the comic series. Players take turns stepping into Charlie Brown’s shoes to seek advice, while others play Lucy, offering up humorous advice cards drawn from classic comic strips. The first 300 copies sold at the booth will include an exclusive 75th anniversary box sleeve.

Also debuting at the show are Peanuts Playpaks: 75 Years, a nostalgic trading card line that highlights the history of the Peanuts gang. In addition to the base 5-card packs, Cryptozoic will offer two exclusive Convention Packs — each with six cards. Fans who collect both will walk away with a special mix of nine Foil/Activity Cards, a Sticker Card, a Standee Card, and a Temporary Tattoo Card. Every Peanuts purchase at the booth also includes Promo Card P4, while supplies last.