Peanuts Returns to San Diego Comic-Con for 2025 with Exclusives, Pop-Up Shop, Panel

Peanuts is celebrating its 75th anniversary in a big way at San Diego Comic-Con with a booth, a nostalgic pop-up shop, and a Friday afternoon panel — all designed to honor the legacy of Charles Schulz’s beloved comic strip and its unforgettable characters.

Inside the convention center, fans can visit Booth #1635, transformed into an old-style newspaper stand in tribute to the comic’s origins in just seven U.S. newspapers in 1950. The booth features a wide range of exclusive merchandise, many of which this year are rooted in Peanuts’ history. At the booth, you’ll find items from $5 – $150, including apparel, accessories, collectibles, and the debut of the Daily Beagle, a studio-produced newspaper created specifically for SDCC. You’ll also find a 75th Anniversary Timex Watch, a Hallmark phone ornament, and Con Rangers merit badges — see below for more on this year’s exclusives.

Buttons will be given out free with purchase.

Elsewhere within the convention center, actor and lifelong Peanuts fan Alec Baldwin (who also penned the foreward to The Complete Peanuts 1977-1978) will appear as part of the official panel discussion on Friday, July 25 at 1:45pm in Room 6DE. He’ll be joined by Paige Braddock (Creative Director Emeritus, Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates), Benjamin L. Clark (Curator, Charles M. Schulz Museum), Emma Harmon (Assistant Art Director, Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates), and Melissa Menta of Peanuts Worldwide, to reflect on why these characters still resonate generations later.

“We are excited to have Alec join us at Comic-Con this year, as we celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Charles Schulz’ seminal comic strip,” said Melissa Menta, Senior Vice-President, Global Brand and Communications for Peanuts Worldwide and co-host of the ‘You Don’t Know Peanuts’ podcast. “The Peanuts characters have truly taken up residence in the hearts and memories of millions of fans around the world, and we look forward to helping Comic-Con visitors create unique new Peanuts experiences this July.”

Just a few minutes’ walk from the convention floor, the Peanuts Pop-Up Shop at 200 W. Harbor Drive will take fans on a trip through the decades of Peanuts merchandise. The walls of the pop-up shop will feature vintage-style ads of products at both the Comic-Con booth and in the pop-up shop. Visitors will be able to take photos with an oversized rotary Snoopy phone and a vintage-style Snoopy Sno-Cone Machine.

There will also be surprise visits from Snoopy himself during the day, surprise daily sno-cone giveaways sponsored by CraZ-Art, a sweepstakes run by Radio Flyer to win a new 75th Anniversary wagon, and displays featuring vintage products across categories.

Shoppers will also find vintage-style Peanuts lunchboxes, classic books, Duncan yo-yos (one style released per day), a first-to-market Charlie Brown & Kite Eating Tree ReAction Diorama, and more. Purchases come with a free exclusive tote bag while supplies last. On Sunday afternoon, Peanuts will host a “tag sale” of the vintage products on display.

The shop also hosts the first release of the Peanuts x Polly Pocket collaboration—a holiday-themed micro compact playset that won’t hit retail shelves until fall.

The Pop-Up Shop will be open:

Thursday, July 24: 10am-6pm

10am-6pm Friday, July 25: 10am-6pm

10am-6pm Saturday, July 26: 10am-6pm

10am-6pm Sunday, July 27: 10am-4pm

POP-UP MERCH

Snoopy 75 Years Plush — $30

Peanuts Tamagotchi — $20

Peanuts Yo-Yo Daily Exclusives — $10 each

Daily exclusives.

Thursday: Peanuts Gang

Friday: Snoopy

Saturday: Linus

Sunday: Charlie Brown

Super 7 Figures — $20 each

Thursday: Charlie Brown

Friday: Franklin

Saturday: Lucy

Sunday: Snoopy

Peanuts Gang Lunchbox — $20

Available only Thursday and Friday

Snoopy Lunchbox — $20

Available only Saturday and Sunday.

The Classic Peanuts Collection — $25

Happiness Is… Box Set — $40

Sno-Cone Machine — $20

Sno-Cone Ornament — $25

Sno-Cones Pin — $14

Lunchbox Pin — $16

Alarm Clock Pin — $14

Hot Wheels Volkswagen — $3.50

Hot Wheels 1985 Honda CR-X — $3.50

Hot Wheels Super Gnat — $3.50

Hot Wheels Bully Goat — $3.50

Hot Wheels 60s Fiat — $3.50

Hot Wheels Set of 5 Cars — $16

Peanuts x Polly Pocket — $54

Tote Bag — $5 or Free with Purchase

BOOTH MERCH

Here’s a look at this year’s exclusives and products at Booth #1635:

Adult Unisex T-Shirt — $30

Youth/Toddler T-Shirt — $25

Snoopy and The Red Baron Book — $10

Studio Newspaper — $7

Hallmark Snoopy Phone Ornament — $30

Timex 75th Anniversary Watch — $150

Diner Mug — $25

Corduroy Hat — $30

“Happiness Is” Bandanas — $15 each

Snoopy Palm Pal Plush from Aurora — $15

75th Anniversary Lanyard — $7

Newspaper Crossbody Bag — $40

3D Poster with 3D Glasses — $20

Velcro Wallet — $20

Milk Carton Sticky Notes — $10

Charlie Brown Kite Eating Tree Diorama — $25 (First to Market)

Pen Pal Pen — $5

Notebook Keychain — $12

Pintrill Vintage Book Pin — $25

Pintrill First Appearance Snoopy Pin — $12

Pintrill Snoopy Bottlecap Pin — $12

Con Rangers Merit Badges — $12 each

Tote Bag — $5 or Free with purchase