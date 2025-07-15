Pop Mart San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives [UPDATE]

Start your engines — Pop Mart is racing into San Diego Comic-Con 2025. They’re the makers of “Labubus”, the hottest toy trend in 2025, and they’re bringing global debuts, fan-favorite figures, and lightning-fast exclusives that are bound to sell out quick (entry to their booth is through the Comic-Con Online Exclusives Portal lottery — though they will have walk-ups after 3pm).

All week long (including Preview Night), Pop Mart Booth #135 will be your pit stop across the Pop Mart universe. The booth will be transformed into the Ultimate Play Stop, where fans will get a first look at the Chucky Blind Box Series Figure ahead of its release later this year, and purchase new items, including the DUCKOO Fountain Figure, Nyota Love is Armor Figure, MEGA SPACE MOLLY HOT WHEELS 400%, Star Wars Bobble Head Series Figures, Peach Riot Carry The Music Series POP BLOCK Pendant, and Nyota Love Comes with the Wind Figure.

Additionally, they’re sweetening the Comic-Con experience with a pop-up collaboration with IT’SUGAR in the Gaslamp (450 Fifth Ave space 101, San Diego, CA 92101), where fans can stop by Thursday to Sunday to celebrate four of Pop Mart’s most beloved characters —PEACH RIOT, CRYBABY, DUCKOO, and Pino Jelly. You’ll be able to create your own candy from a custom Pino Jelly–inspired table, purchase a curated selection of Pop Mart blind boxes, and take home a Pop Mart–branded sticker sheet as a gift with purchase, while supplies last.

There will also be daily on-site giveaways.

Here’s a look at what they’re bringing, with pricing:

DUCKOO Fountain Figure — $43.99 (SDCC exclusive)

Nyota Love is Armor Figure — $152.99 (SDCC exclusive)

MEGA SPACE MOLLY HOT WHEELS 400% — $314.99 (SDCC debut)

Star Wars Bobble Head Series Figures — $19.99 per box or $238.99 for the set (SDCC debut)

Nyota Love Comes with the Wind Figure — $34.99 (SDCC debut)

Peach Riot Carry The Music Series POP BLOCK Pendant — Price: $24.99 per or $149.94 for the set (SDCC debut)

Don’t miss a special in-booth signing with KAKA, the artist behind NYOTA, happening Friday and Saturday from 2pm-3pm. Just purchase any NYOTA product at the booth for access.

