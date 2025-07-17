Prepare to Duel with Konami and Yu-Gi-Oh! at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Yu-Gi-Oh! fans should prepare to duel at San Diego Comic-Con with Konami’s engaging and interactive booth, #3713, in the exhibit hall.

Demos for the digital Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL and Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS games will be available where you can play as Yami Yugi, Jaden Yuki, and Yudias Velgear and Duel against their rivals.

For the trading card game, both seasoned players and those curious about the game can sit down with a Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game expert for some hands-on experience. All Yu-Gi-Oh! card game demos allow participants to keep the Demo Deck, launching your Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG card collection so you can continue to Duel after leaving the event. Attendees completing any of these demos will also receive a Yu-Gi-Oh! Demo Coin to redeem for amazing prizes, like card sleeves, plush, pins and stickers.

Create your very own SDCC souvenir at the Green Screen Photo Booth and have your image printed on a custom Token Card, the ultimate in keepsakes.

Fans can shop the latest Yu-Gi-Oh! merchandise in the retail area, including the 2025 Comic-Con Game Mat, featuring Odion and Divine Serpent Apophis from Maze of the Master, for $30. This premier collectible item sells out every year.