Prism Comics Returns to San Diego Comic-Con to Promote LGBTQIA+ Inclusion with Signings, Panels, More

Prism Comics, the nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting LGBTQIA+ diversity, equity, and inclusion in comics, graphic novels, and pop culture, is back at San Diego Comic-Con with five panel presentations, dozens of guest signings with top talent, and a full slate of queer-friendly programming, parties, and resources. Since 2003, Prism has served as “LGBTQ+ Comics Central” at SDCC, offering a welcoming space for queer creators, readers, families, educators, and librarians.

Booth #2144 on the exhibit floor will once again serve as home base for the nonprofit’s expansive efforts during the con.

“It’s more important than ever to keep LGBTQIA+ voices raised loud and strong in comics and popular media,” said Ted Abenheim, President of Prism Comics. “LGBTQ+ people of all ages need to see themselves reflected in the books they read and the film and TV they watch to know that they’re good and that they are valued. We’re very excited to have so many creators and entertainment people with us at our booth for this cause.”

Visitors to the Prism Comics Booth #2144 will find a wide selection of independent and mainstream LGBTQIA+ comics and graphic novels, spanning genres and age ranges. The booth will also host a packed schedule of talent signings throughout the weekend. Scheduled guests include celebrated authors and artists such as Alison Bechdel (Fun Home), Tara Madison Avery (When I Was Young), David M. Booher (Killer Queens), Tilly Bridges (Begin Transmission), Amy Chu (Carmilla the First Vampire series), Nicole Maines (Supergirl), Christopher Cantwell (Doctor Doom; Halt & Catch Fire), Wendy and Richard Pini (Elfquest), Samantha Newark and Britta Phillips (Jem), and many others.

Exact signing times and the complete guest list will be posted at prismcomics.org and on Prism’s social media accounts. Daily updates will also be available at the booth.

In addition, Prism Comics will once again publish its LGBTQ+ Guide to Comic-Con, a free handout spotlighting LGBTQ+ creators, panels, and exhibitors at the convention. Compiled by Andy Mangels and designed by Tara Madison Avery, the guide will be available at the booth or as a digital download from the Prism website closer to the con.

Kicking off the weekend is the Comic-Con Weekend Kick-Off Party at Pecs Bar in Hillcrest (2046 University Ave) on Thursday, July 24 from 8pm-12am. The event is free, 21+, and promises drink specials, cosplay, giveaways, and a vibrant celebration of queer creativity in comics.

They’ll also be hosting panels all week long, highlighting the spectrum of queer experiences in comics and media. Topics range from transgender and nonbinary creators to queer creators of color, horror storytelling through a queer lens, and a special spotlight on Wendy and Richard Pini and Elfquest‘s nearly-50-year legacy. Andy Mangels’ “Out In Comics: Year 38” also returns as the longest-running LGBTQ+ panel in comic convention history.

Here’s a look at the full panel schedule:

Transgender and Nonbinary Creators Take a Stand in Tough Times

Thursday, 7/24/25, 4:00PM – 5:00PM, Room: 9

Cartoonists have been taking on current affairs since the dawn of comics, and in difficult times, transgender and nonbinary comics creators continue to tackle the issues that affect them and their community. How can comics and culture fight back against transphobia? Can poking fun at political figures influence their opinions? Can comics change the way people think about the trans community? Can a knowledge of trans history improve public understanding? Join Prism Comics, moderator Tara Madison Avery (Stacked Deck Press, Prism Comics) and panelists Aimee Campbell (We Belong, Thorns of a Rose), Liam Coballes (Shifter, The Out Side), Alex L. Combs (Trans History, Magical Boys), Andrew Eakett (Trans History); Nicole Maines (Bad Dream, Suicide Squad); Sonya Saturday (The Greatest Thing You’ve Ever Seen in Your Life, J.K. Rowling and the Ungrateful Fans), and Tilly Bridges (The Color of Always, Begin Transmission) for a lively discussion of these and other topics!

Queer Horror

Friday, 7/25/25, 2:00PM – 3:00PM, Room: 4

As a genre, horror has always attempted to bring us to the threshold of our fears and use a dark lens of the fantastic to force us to come face-to-face with issues the mainstream may otherwise dare not address head on. For those in the LGBTQIA+ community, this sense of otherness within the genre is not only terrifying and titillating, it’s quite often also relatable. The queer community has had a long history with the horror genre, from the lesbian vampires of Gothic literature to modern fare like The Boulet Brothers Dragula, I Saw The TV Glow, T-Blockers, and more. Does a queer horror genre exist, and, if so, what makes it different from mainstream horror? Furthermore, how does the current political climate alter the lens through which we celebrate and connect to the macabre? Join Prism Comics and moderator/screenwriter Michael Varrati (There’s a Zombie Outside, The Midnight Mass Podcast) and an array of panelists including David M. Booher (Specs, Killer Queens), Teri Gamble (Horror Movie Survival Guide, Horror X), Casey Gilly (Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer, Ravenloft), and Sina Grace (West Hollywood Monster Squad, Ghosted in L.A.)!

Out In Comics: Year 38

Saturday, 7/26/25, 6:00PM – 8:00PM, Room: 4

The comic world’s longest-running panel is back for its 38th record-breaking year. The Comic Book world has become a celebrated part of the Pop Culture world. LGBTQ comics and graphic novels for all ages are being produced and acclaimed in incredible numbers, and queer characters are finally starting to show up in genre movies and TV shows like Star Trek Discovery and X-Men ’97. And yet, in our politicized and polarized world, LGBTQ comics and graphic novels and LGBTQ characters in popular media are facing more banning and opposition than in previous years. This means that telling stories of queer characters of diverse backgrounds and identities is more important than ever before. Join Prism Comics, moderator Andy Mangels [he/him] (the Founder of the “Out In Comics” panel; bestselling author of Wonder Woman ‘77 Meets The Bionic Woman, Star Trek and Star Wars books and comics) and special guest panelists as they discuss what being “Out In Comics” means now and in the future.

A short Prism Comics Meet-and-Greet and fundraising Silent Auction of cool comics items will follow the panel discussion.

Panelists include:

Alison Bechdel , (Comic-Con Special Guest) [she/her], Eisner, Stonewall, Inkpot, Harvey, and Tony-award-winning writer and artist of Fun Home, Are You My Mother?, Dykes To Watch Out For, The Guide to Super Human Strength, and the new Spent: A Comic Novel.

, (Comic-Con Special Guest) [she/her], Eisner, Stonewall, Inkpot, Harvey, and Tony-award-winning writer and artist of Fun Home, Are You My Mother?, Dykes To Watch Out For, The Guide to Super Human Strength, and the new Spent: A Comic Novel. Tilly Bridges [she/her], writer for TV, animation, comics and books including Star Trek Voyager: Homecoming from IDW, Begin Transmission: The Trans Allegories of The Matrix, Monster High, Star Trek Prodigy

[she/her], writer for TV, animation, comics and books including Star Trek Voyager: Homecoming from IDW, Begin Transmission: The Trans Allegories of The Matrix, Monster High, Star Trek Prodigy Chris Cantwell [he/him], writer for Doctor Doom, Star Trek Defiant, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and the TV series Paper Girls and The Terror: Devil in Silver

[he/him], writer for Doctor Doom, Star Trek Defiant, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and the TV series Paper Girls and The Terror: Devil in Silver Richard Fairgray [he/him], writer and artist of Octopus, Four-Color Heroes, The Ex-Wives of Frankenstein and many other comics. Booth Small Press O-02.

[he/him], writer and artist of Octopus, Four-Color Heroes, The Ex-Wives of Frankenstein and many other comics. Booth Small Press O-02. Dr. Craig Hurd-McKenney [he/him], writer of Oni’s Station Grand, Hermes’ Curse of Dark Shadows, and Some Strange Disturbances.

[he/him], writer of Oni’s Station Grand, Hermes’ Curse of Dark Shadows, and Some Strange Disturbances. Maria Sweeney [she/her], 2025 Eisner-nominated for both Best Writer/Artist and Best Painter/Multimedia Artist for her book Brittle Joints

[she/her], 2025 Eisner-nominated for both Best Writer/Artist and Best Painter/Multimedia Artist for her book Brittle Joints Jasmine Walls[she/her], writer of the noted graphic novels Brooms and The Last Session, and titles for Maverick and DC including Vixen: NYC

Queer Comics in Color

Sunday, 7/27/25, 10:30AM – 11:30AM, Room: 10

Inclusion and diversity are crucial to storytelling. All cultural voices deserve to be heard in comics and popular media. Join Prism Comics, Moderator Viktor Kerney (StrangeLore, We Belong), panelists Ajuan Mance (Gender Studies, Living While Black), Emely Corona Sandoval (Animator), and Fernando Velez (Class 6, The Queen’s Heroes) in a discussion of the contributions of queer people of color to comics and on creating a more inclusive and powerful queer geek community.

Queer Eye on Elfquest

Sunday, 7/27/25, 11:00AM – 12:00PM, Room: 29CD

Wendy and Richard Pini’s landmark series Elfquest has been popular with LGBTQ+ comics fans since it debuted in 1978. In 2000’s Wendy and Richard published their Masque of the Red Death graphic novel and web comic with queer characters and adapted the story into a musical. Join Prism Comics and Andy Mangels (bestselling author of Wonder Woman ‘77 Meets The Bionic Woman, Star Trek and Star Wars books and comics) in an interview with Richard and Wendy Pini that explores gender openness in their work and the popularity of Elfquest and Masque of the Red Death within the queer community.