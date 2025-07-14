Ronin Club Collectibles Announces Signings at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 [Update July 14]

Ronin Club Collectibles is powering up for San Diego Comic-Con 2025 with signings for an all-star lineup of anime legends, featuring creators and voices behind Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, Bleach, Gundam, and more. They’ll be spread out across two booths — #2649, which feature voice actor Ryusei Nakao, and #737, which will be home to Masaki Sato, Hidetoshi Omori, and Stephanie Nadolny throughout the week.

[UPDATE July 14]

Voice actors from the Netflix Ranma 1/2 series will be available for signings at the Ronin Club booth, #737 on Saturday, July 26. Grace Lu and Victoria Rodriguez will both be signing from 3pm – 7pm.

[UPDATE July 13]

Ronin Club Collectibles has announced another heavy hitter for their signing roster, Jon Bailey, the voice of Marvel Rivals Jeff the Shark, several Transformers characters and more. He will be signing at the Ronin Club booth, #2649, on Thursday, July 24 from 12pm – 3pm.

[Previously Published June 30]

Here’s a look at the line-ups and signing times:

Ryusei Nakao (Booth #2649)

Attendees will be treated to a rare U.S. appearance by one of Japan’s most legendary voice actors. Ryusei Nakao is best known as the voice of Frieza in Dragon Ball Z, Mayuri Kurotsuchi in Bleach, and Caesar Clown in One Piece. You can pick up an autograph for $250 per signature, and he will be signing Funko Pop!s, flats, and collectibles. Quotes and character names are not guranteed. Here is a look at the signing schedule:

Thursday : 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Friday–Sunday: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Masaki Sato (Booth #737)

Masaki Sato will be signing at Booth #737 all day of the con. Masaki is the legendary animator behind one of anime’s most unforgettable moments — Goku’s first Super Saiyan transformation. With credits that include Dragon Ball Z and Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie, Sato’s influence on action animation is profound. Fans can meet the artist who helped shape some of anime’s most iconic scenes.

Hidetoshi Omori (Booth #737)

Known for his work on Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, Gundam SEED, Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, and Yu Yu Hakusho, Hidetoshi Omori is a foundational figure in mecha and animation, and will be signing all days of the con.

Stephanie Nadolny (Booth #737)

Stephanie Nadolny is the English voice of Kid Goku and Gohan in Dragon Ball Z, as well as Kid Trunks in Dragon Ball GT. She returns to SDCC this year as she steps back into the role of Kid Goku for Dragon Ball Daima, and will be signing all days of the con.