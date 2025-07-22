San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Dates, Including Registration, Revealed

San Diego Comic-Con 2025 has barely started, but we’ve got our first look at the dates to next year’s convention thanks to an ad in the Quick Guide. As a surprise though, we were also treated to the Returning Registration Date and the Open Registration Date.

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 will take place from Thursday, July 23 through Sunday, July 26, 2026, with Preview Night on Wednesday, July 22.

This year’s attendees will have their first chance to secure badges on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

Open Registration, available to anyone and everyone, will follow on Saturday, November 15, 2025.

Mark your calendars, now!