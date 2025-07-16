Main Menu

San Diego Comic-Con Gets Radioactive with “The Toxic Avenger” Hall H Panel [UPDATE]

[UPDATE July 16]

There will be screenings for The Toxic Avenger on Thursday, July 24 at a secret location in downtown San Diego, with special guest appearances and more. Tickets are available now:

11:00AM – CODE: TOXIE – gofobo.com/TOXIE 

1:30PM – CODE: GOOZE – gofobo.com/GOOZE

10:00PM – CODE: GreenGlow – gofobo.com/GreenGlow

[PREVIOUS]

We hope you’ve got a mop. San Diego Comic-Con is about to get radioactive as The Toxic Avenger makes its Hall H debut with an “unrated” panel on Thursday, July 24 from 5:30pm-6:30pm.

This reimagining of the Troma cult classic follows Winston Gooze, a lowly janitor turned toxic superhero after a horrific chemical accident. Now Toxie must mop the floor with corrupt corporations and shady villains to protect his son, his friends, and his city.

San Diego Comic-Con attendees will get an exclusive first look at the film, with writer and director Macon Blair (I Don’t Feel At Home in This World Anymore), Troma co-founder Lloyd Kaufman, and cast including Peter Dinklage, Elijah Wood, Jacob Tremblay, and Taylour Paige for behind-the-scenes stories, a live Q&A, and exclusive footage from the upcoming film — as well as “limited edition swag”.

The panel will be moderated by IMDb Head of Programming Bret Federigan.

 

