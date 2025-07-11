SDCC 2025 Programming Schedule: Friday Highlights

It’s two weeks away from Comic-Con, and CCI is releasing the programming schedule for Comic-Con 2025 in its annual fashion. We’ll be bringing you the highlights of each day as they’re announced.

We’ll also be discussing our thoughts on this year’s lineup, including our top picks, what time to line up, room flow, and more in a special series of live podcasts this weekend. The first of which will cover Thursday’s and Friday’s lineup, and will be on Friday July 11 at 9:30PM ET/6:30PM PT (which is tonight!)

With that said, let’s dive right into Friday. If movies are what you’re after, then Friday has several offerings. Over in Hall H, the big news of the day are the three panels anchoring the end of Friday — The Long Walk (with Mark Hamill!) at 3pm, Predator: Badlands at 4:15pm with Elle Fanning and director Dan Trachtenberg, and TRON: Ares at 5:30pm with “cast”.

Elsewhere, you’ll find NEON’s “Next Wave of Horror” panel at 2:30pm in Ballroom 20 which has an amazing roster of talent, including director Osgood Perkins, stars Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Tatiana Maslany, and more. They’ve also got a look at the upcoming film Primitive War, with cast members Jeremy Piven, Tricia Helfer, and more.

Over in 6BCF, get a peek inside the making of the live-action Lilo & Stitch with cast. You can celebrate the 35th anniversary of the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie at 3:30pm in Room 29CD with the film’s screenwriter and production manager. Prefer your anniversaries a bit scarier? There’s also a 45th anniversary for the “Jason” Universe at 5:30pm in Room 5AB. And of course, the biggest anniversary of them all this year (based solely on the number of exclusives for it) — Jaws, which is celebrating the big 50 with a panel at 7:15pm in Room 6A.

Speaking of anniversaries, celebrate 70 years of Godzilla with folks from some big companies, including Super7, Mondo, DC, and Marvel, as well as Shin Godzilla director Shinji Higuchi at 4:15pm in Room 6DE. And Peanuts is also turning 75, with a special panel at 1:45pm in Room 6DE.

But as per usual, TV reigns supreme on Friday at Comic-Con. Hall H kicks off at 10am with back-to-back Outlander panels for both the original and the new spinoff, Outlander: Blood of My Blood. That’s followed by the now-annual panel for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and a look inside the upcoming FX Alien: Earth series.

Over in Ballroom 20, it’s also all-TV, (almost) all of the time. You’ll find Resident Alien, the annual TV Guide Fan Favorites panel (with panelists still to be named), an “Inside Hollywood” panel from Collider with Bob Odenkirk, and Dexter: Resurrection. In the Indigo Ballroom, it’s the annual full slate of animation, including Phineas and Ferb, Haha, You Clowns, Rick and Morty, Smiling Friends, Solar Opposites, King of the Hill, and more.

There’s plenty of other TV around the rest of the convention as well, including Revival at 10:30am in 6A. In that same room at 4:45pm, legendary creator Ronald D. Moore gives a look inside world-building for some of his series, including Battlestar Galactica, Outlander, and For All Mankind. You can also step under the big tent and into 6A at 6pm for The Amazing Digital Circus, with several of the voice cast from the YouTube/Netflix series in attendance.

There are some big, fun names on the “Actors-Turned-Comics-Writers panel at 12:30pm in Room 6DE, including Patton Oswalt, Ghosts’ Hannah Rose May and Utkarsh Ambudkar, and more.

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff is joined by Peacemaker’s Danielle Brooks and Jennifer Holland, as well as Ghosts’ Danielle Pinnock for a Ladies Night at 6:45pm in Room 6BCF. You’ll also find “surprise celebrity guests” on the “WTF Did I Just Watch? 25 Years of Titmouse’s Craziest Animation Moments” at 7:30pm in Room 5AB. Attendees can also get a look inside Lil Kev, the upcoming animated series based on the life of actor and comedian Kevin Hart, at 3pm in Room 23ABC. Go behind the brick of LEGO Masters at 4:30pm in Room 6BCF.

Comics and television collide in the Comixology panel at 3pm in Room 6DE, which features actor Thomas Jane, Marc Bernardin, and more.

You’ll find some great comics talent on the “Heroes vs Villains” panel at 2pm in Room 25ABC, including Nick Dragotta, Jonathan Hickman, and more. Come learn more about the world of illustration from the legendary Adam Hughes at 1:30pm in Room 3 for a workshop.

Want to learn more about comics? There are no two better people to ask than Mark Maid and Mark Evanier — so head to their “Two Marks Explain Everything” panel at 2:30pm in Room 10. If you’re looking to get into the world of voice acting, you’ll also want to head to the Marriott Marquis Grand 12 & 13 at 7pm

The legendary Manga creator Katsuya Terada will be drawing live at 4pm in Room 11. We’re also very curious about “Death Strikes: An Opera Survives WWII and Comes to Comics”, which not only sounds like a fun upcoming graphic novel from Berger Books/Dark Horse, but also features several musicians on hand. Seems like a musical performance could be in the stars!

The world of Avatar: The Last Airbender continues to grow — and Abrams Books, Dark Horse Comics, WEBTOON, and Magpie Games present a look at their expansion of the world at 6pm in Room 25ABC.

Gaming fans will surely love the Mega64 annual panel, as they showcase their latest work at 6:45pm in Room 6DE.

If you’re looking for something fun to do with your littles, the “Let’s Write a Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Story” at 11:45am in Room 6A seems like the perfect option. You’ll also want to roll out for the Hasbro Transformers panel at 5pm in Room 25ABC.

Toy collectors also won’t want to miss the look “Inside the McFarlane Toys Multiverse” at 1pm in Room 6A. Go inside the magic of Magic: The Gathering x Marvel’s Spider-Man with a first look at new trading cards at 12:30pm in Room 5AB.

And of course, we can’t finish this post without sharing some wrestling, and our pick for the day is the “D&D Wrestle Royal!” which features Brandon Cutler, Orange Cassidy, and Nyla Rose, as well as Critical Role’s Jason Charles Miller and comedian Ify Nwadiwe in an epic wrestling D&D battle.

The day closes out with the annual Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards at 8pm in the Hilton Bayfront, led by this year’s presenters Patton Oswalt, Kevin Smith, Chase Masterson, David Dastmalchian, Eric Bauza, Janeshia Adams-Genyard, and Keone Young. Now that is a stacked awards show.

You can also read the programming highlights for Thursday.

