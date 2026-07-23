Guide to “The Vampire Lestat” at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 [UPDATE]

The Vampire Lestat is sinking its teeth into San Diego Comic-Con this year.

If you’re a fan of the AMC series (and you should be), there are plenty of offerings for the Beautiful Unwell this week, from panels to fanart and beyond. I’ve rounded up everything I know about The Vampire Lestat happening at the convention for you, in one easy place, because hey, it’s my site, and I’ll use my 6am “free time” however I please.

Panels

The Vampire Lestat

Friday, July 24 12:30pm (Hall H)

This is the biggest event of the week for The Vampire Lestat fans, as the series moves up to the largest room at the convention, Hall H. Fans will be treated to some footage from The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only LIVE concert event from New York City in June, and then series stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, and Eric Bogosian will take to the stage, alongside creator and showrunner Rolin Jones, executive producers Mark Johnson and Hannah Moscovitch, and moderator Jacqueline Coley of Rotten Tomatoes. Will we get the season four renewal? Will we get the announcement of a Night Island spinoff (let me live in delusion)? We’ll have to stay tuned to find out.

You can read more about getting into Hall H in our guide here.

The Pitt and Heated Rivalry: Fandom in Entertainment Journalism/Criticism: When Is It Too Much?

Friday, July 24 3:30pm (Room 26AB)

While not an official AMC panel, you can also hear from several journalists as they discuss the intersection of fandom and entertainment journalism/criticism, as they cover responses around series like Heated Rivalry, The Pitt, and yes — Interview with the Vampire and The Vampire Lestat. The panel is led by The Mary Sue’s Rachel Leishman, and will also feature Rachel Tolleson (The Mary Sue), Bobbi Miller (Culture Kitsch), Hope Sloop (Decider.com), Rotem Rosak (Nerdist), and Jamie Jirak (Love in the Time of Hydra host).

The Wraps

If you’re wondering where this year’s The Vampire Lestat wraps ae, there are a few locations. The main wraps are at the Pendry hotel (550 J Street). Be sure to look for the window wraps as well.

There is also a smaller wrap on the Hilton Gaslamp (401 K Street).

Fan Meetups

Want to meet your fellow Beautiful Unwell? Join us (yes, I, Kerry Dixon, am co-hosting) on Sunday, July 26 at 11am outside the Hilton Gaslamp for a meetup. We’ll have trivia, prizes (we have so many keychains, buttons, and stickers, you guys), trivia with prizes, and more!

Then, we’ll walk over to the Pendry hotel for a group photo in front of the larger The Vampire Lestat wrap.

The Show Floor

There are also several artists offering The Vampire Lestat prints and merchandise on the show floor (FINALLY! I have been campaigning for this for years, and I am choosing to believe I have played the smallest part in getting some of my much more talented friends to create artwork simply by virtue of never shutting up about this show).

Here’s what you’ll find:

Val Hochberg — Booth #1528

Val will have a “Melodramatic Vampires” sticker sheet available for $6 each, limited to just 20 each day. She will also have some original one-of-a-kind artworks available at her booth, but as they are original, you’ll need to be fast to score them.

Chris Maze — Booth #2103

Chris will also have several offerings at his booth, including a 5″x7″ print for “The Vampire” available for $15. Prefer your vampires bloodier and more dramatic? You can also pick up his 13″x19″ “Crimson Reign” variant ($65), which features unique, hand-embellished blood splatter effects, so no two are alike.

He will also have some original 3″x3″ pieces of artwork available, with the exact schedule to be released each morning of the con, so be sure to follow him on social media.

Martin Hsu — Booth #4530

Martin is also sinking his claws into The Vampire Lestat with his “Brat Prince” 11″x14″ print, available for $35 each. The original 11″x14″ watercolor is also available.

Tora Khrow — Booth #CC-11

A late addition, but we love this rockin’ The Vampire Lestat print from Tora Khrow. She also has stickers of Louis, Lestat, and Armand.

What’s Your Passion Jewelry — Booth #1129

What’s Your Passion Jewelry has a line of officially licensed Interview with the Vampire jewelry that they are also bringing to the convention, ranging from $126 to $136 each. You can also shop them online.