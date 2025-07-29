Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Crosses The Finish Line at K1 Speed San Diego [REVIEW]

Sonic The Hedgehog raced into K1 Speed San Diego during Comic-Con where attendees could have a unique racing experience. Sega transformed the venue (which was a 6-minute drive from the Gaslamp) in promotion for the upcoming Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds game and did a fantastic job of it. The racing track was decorated with all sorts of Sonic related décor from inflatable characters, gold rings, trees, and plenty more little details any Sonic fan would appreciate. Racers were also treated to Sonic-themed helmets to complete the experience.

I completed one whole race (8 laps) and it was my first experience at K1 which was a lot of fun, but now I feel like any future visit is ruined because it won’t be Sonic themed!

When attendees were not racing, there was a Sega arcade, different Sonic-themed photo ops, and unique merchandise and menu items that were only available during the four-day event. I really enjoyed the amount of work and detail transforming the track and the venue into something Sonic fans would enjoy, and it was much more than I was expecting it to be if I’m honest. From the giant Sonic ring you pass through entering K1 Speed to the winners’ stage with the Sonic background, it was a fun experience, on and off the track, that was just out of the shadow of the Gaslamp.

For attendees, this was priced at K1 Speed’s normal pricing, with racing occuring during normal business hours. You could not pre-purchase your spot — it had to be done on-site. These were just minor inconveniences, however, in my opinion, as it gave Sega/Sonic fans more of an opportunity to experience it, as it wasn’t just another offsite event that people could sign up for simply because it was free.

We’re here at the press preview of the Sonic Racing Crossworlds event pic.twitter.com/tE5tLlrtOy — SDCC Unofficial Blog (@SD_Comic_Con) July 23, 2025