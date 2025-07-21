“Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds” Races into San Diego Comic-Con 2025 with Offsite

SEGA is shifting into high gear for San Diego Comic-Con week with the next stop in its global “Racing Around the World” celebration, an exclusive Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds-themed experience at K1 Speed San Diego.

From Thursday, July 24 through Sunday, July 27, fans can immerse themselves in a fully reimagined karting adventure inspired by the fast-paced world of Sonic and friends.

Conveniently located near the Gaslamp Quarter, East Village, and Petco Park, K1 Speed San Diego (1709 Main St, San Diego, CA 92113 — about a 6 minute drive or a 20 minute walk) will be transformed into a fan-friendly destination where you can race through a world designed to evoke the look and feel of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, with trackside decor and themed racing experiences.

Attendees can snap podium photos, enjoy classic SEGA arcade pop-ups, and shop exclusive collaborative merch celebrating the Sonic x K1 crossover. And, of course, there will be plenty of giveaways on hand.

It will be open during regular business hours: