Sony Pictures Television Heads to San Diego Comic-Con with Merchandise, Signings, Appearances, More

Sony Pictures Television is back at San Diego Comic-Con to celebrate their biggest series with surprises, stars, and exclusives for fans. They’re taking over Booth #4745, where Sony will spotlight its series, including The Boys, Twisted Metal, Gen V, Outlander, For All Mankind, and more.
The booth will offer limited-edition collectibles created specifically for Comic-Con attendees, including special-edition t-shirts, totes, and containers for The Boys and Gen V; limited prints for Outlander, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, and For All Mankind; Twisted Metal work shirts; Goosebumps hoodies; and a 10th Anniversary Better Call Saul SDCC vinyl.
Fans of The Last of Us can also pick up a special-edition backpack and survival kit. In addition, visitors can try their luck at the Sony Claw Machine, where you’ll earn a play token with every $50 spent for a chance to win high-value prizes like a BRAVIA TV, soundbar, headphones, and more.
They’ll also have talent on hand throughout the weekend for signings and appearances, including:
- APPEARANCE: Twisted Metal stars Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Seanoa, Anthony Carrigan, and executive producers Michael Jonathan Smith and Asad Qizibash will stop by the booth. Friday, July 24, 12:15pm – 12:45pm, Sony Booth (#4745)
- APPEARANCE: Outlander: Blood of my Blood stars Jamie Roy, Jeremy Irvine, Harriet Slater, Hermione Corfield, Rory Alexander, Seamus McLean Ross, and Sam Retford will stop by the booth. Friday, July 25, 9:00am – 9:45am, Sony Booth (#4745)
- APPEARANCE: Outlander stars Sam Heughan, Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton will stop by the booth. Friday, July 25, timing to be determined. Follow along with @SonyPicturesTV for updates.
- APPEARANCE: Gen V stars Jaz Sinclair, London Thor, Derek Luh, Maddie Phillips, Hamish Linklater and showrunner Michele Fazekas will stop by the booth. Friday, July 25, 4:45pm – 5:15pm, Sony Booth (#4745)
- SIGNINGS: Ronald D. Moore will be signing items for San Diego Comic-Con attendees. Saturday, July 26, 1:00pm – 2:00pm, Sony Booth (#4745)