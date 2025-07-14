Sony Pictures Television Heads to San Diego Comic-Con with Merchandise, Signings, Appearances, More

Sony Pictures Television is back at San Diego Comic-Con to celebrate their biggest series with surprises, stars, and exclusives for fans. They’re taking over Booth #4745, where Sony will spotlight its series, including The Boys, Twisted Metal, Gen V, Outlander, For All Mankind, and more.

The booth will offer limited-edition collectibles created specifically for Comic-Con attendees, including special-edition t-shirts, totes, and containers for The Boys and Gen V; limited prints for Outlander, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, and For All Mankind; Twisted Metal work shirts; Goosebumps hoodies; and a 10th Anniversary Better Call Saul SDCC vinyl.

Fans of The Last of Us can also pick up a special-edition backpack and survival kit. In addition, visitors can try their luck at the Sony Claw Machine, where you’ll earn a play token with every $50 spent for a chance to win high-value prizes like a BRAVIA TV, soundbar, headphones, and more.

They’ll also have talent on hand throughout the weekend for signings and appearances, including: