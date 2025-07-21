“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Beaming into San Diego Comic-Con with Live Performances

Prepare to engage — because Star Trek is warping straight into the heart of San Diego Comic-Con with live performance experiences. To celebrate the July 17 premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 on Paramount+, the Gaslamp Quarter will become a stage for an “out of this world” spectacle, with dancers and performers dressed as the U.S.S. Enterprise crew beaming down onto the streets of San Diego.

On Saturday, July 26, from noir murder mysteries to retro 1960s charm to full-blown zombie horror, fans will find themselves walking through five “strange new worlds” at the con, each inspired by the season’s most memorable episodes. Dancers and performers — dressed as the U.S.S. Enterprise crew — will beam down to transform downtown into an interactive Trek adventure, from JFI Productions.

Catch performances between 3pm-4pm at the Interactive Zone at Petco Park and again from 6pm-8pm outside the Paramount+ Lodge at Happy Does (340 Fifth Ave). Additional surprise locations will be revealed via @StarTrek on social media.