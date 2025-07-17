Main Menu

The Elf on the Shelf is Bringing Holiday Magic to San Diego Comic-Con 2025

It’s Christmas in July this year. The Lumistella Company, creators of the global holiday phenomenon “The Elf on the Shelf”, is making its San Diego Comic-Con debut just in time to celebrate the Elf’s 20th anniversary. The Santaverse is bringing holiday magic to the convention floor and beyond, as The Elf on the Shelf himself will be making surprise appearances throughout the convention (as well as at the Fandom party).

And of course, they’re showing up with presents. If “San Diego Comic-Con 2026” badges are on your wish list, then good news — they’re giving away two badges. To enter, tag your friend in the comments of their Instagram post.

