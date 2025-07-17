tokidoki Celebrates 20th Anniversary at San Diego Comic-Con with Exclusives, Museum Exhibit, More [UPDATE]

Collectibles and lifestyle brand tokidoki is celebrating 20 years of kawaii culture, and they’re pulling out all the stops for San Diego Comic-Con 2025. Founded by Italian artist Simone Legno and his partners Pooneh Mohajer and Ivan Arnold in 2005, tokidoki quickly became a global sensation thanks to its unique fusion of Japanese-inspired design and street fashion sensibilities. Beloved characters like Donutella, Mozzarella, and the Unicornos have graced everything from vinyl toys to high-fashion collabs — and now, they’re celebrating in big ways at San Diego Comic-Con for their 20th anniversary.

[UPDATE July 17]

This year, tokidoki is teaming up with lifestyle brand BAIT for a limited-edition collaboration available both at the tokidoki booth and at a special BAIT pop-up during the convention, set for Wednesday, July 23 from 5pm-7pm at the BAIT store in the Gaslamp (920 5th Ave).

[PREVIOUS]

In addition to their anniversary collection, tokidoki will also offer an exclusive plush at the Jazwares booth.

And if you want to dive even deeper into their world, don’t miss the “20 Years of Kawaii & Chaos” tokidoki exhibit at the Comic-Con Museum, which showcases rare collectibles, large-scale statues, collaborative fashion pieces, and fine art throughout tokidoki’s 20 year legacy. The exhibit is now open, and is included with admission to the Comic-Con Museum, located in San Diego’s Balboa Park. The Museum is open Thursday through Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last entry at 4 p.m.) and is closed on Wednesdays (though it will be open Wednesday, July 23). Tickets can be purchased on the Comic-Con Museum’s site or at the door. General admission is $30 for adults, $20 for seniors, juniors, students, and military, and $12 for children ages 6–12. Kids five and under are free.

If you’re looking to visit the Comic-Con Museum during the convention, there is no official shuttle this year so you will need to take a rideshare or public transit. The museum will be open their regular hours during SDCC.

Here’s a closer look at the exhibit, from Outside Comic-Con:

The 20th Anniversary collection, available at BAIT and at the tokidoki booth:





Available merch in the Museum’s gift shop:

Even More to Visit: Luann, Lucha Libre & Doctor Who

Also opening today is an exhibit for classic comic strip, “Luann”, featuring a timeline of the comic by artist Greg Evans. Visitors to the museum will also be able to catch the exhibits for “Sangre, Sudor y Mito: The Art and Tradition of Mexican Lucha Libre” and “Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder.”