Tor Publishing Announces San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Signings

Tor Books, the sci-fi and fantasy title imprint of Tor Publishing Group, is heading back to San Diego Comic-Con this year with tons of authors for a jam-packed San Diego Comic-Con, which includes talent like Charlie Jane Anders, Olivie Blake, and more.

On the show floor, you’ll find them at Booth #2701 with new titles, giveaways, and in-booth signings.

 

IN-BOOTH SIGNINGS

Thursday, July 24

  • 11am – 11:30am – Serra Swift – signing Kill the Beast

Friday, July 25

  • 12:30pm – 1pm – Marie Lu – signing Red City (GALLEY)
  • 2pm – 2:30pm – Chuck Tingle – signing Lucky Day (GALLEY)
  • 4pm – 4:30pm – Susan Dennard – signing The Executioners Three

Saturday, July 26

  • 10:30am – 11am – Charlie Jane Anders – signing Lessons in Magic and Disaster
  • 11:30am – 12pm – Danielle Jensen – signing Scorched Earth
  • 1pm – 1:30pm – Olivie Blake – signing Girl Dinner

  • 4:30pm – 5pm – Amal El-Mohtar – signing The River Has Roots

Sunday, July 27

10am – 11:30am – C. L. Herman – signing A Fate So Cold

 

SAILS PAVILION SIGNINGS

These signings will include several Tor authors and take place after the panels upstairs in the Sails Pavilion.

Thursday, July 24

10:30am–11:30am – Whimsical Wanderlust: Finding Joy in Fiction – Table AA04 – Annalee Newitz, author (Automatic Noodle), Sarah Beth Durst, author (The Enchanted Greenhouse), Ryka Aoki, author (Light From Uncommon Stars)

Friday, July 25

11am–12pm – A Chorus of Realms – Table AA06 – SenLinYu, author (Alchemised), Kalie Cassidy, author (In the Veins of the Drowning), Hayley Dennings, author (This Ravenous Fate), Amal El-Mohtar, author (The River Has Roots), Moses Ose Utomi, author (The Memory of the Ogisi)

12:30pm–1:30pm – Joy and Resistance – Table AA06 – Sherri L. Smith, author (Candace, the Universe, and Everything), Danica Nava, author (Love Is a War Song), CB Lee, author (Coffeeshop in an Alternate Universe), Sarah Beth Durst, author (The Enchanted Greenhouse), Veronica Bane, author (Difficult Girls)

1pm–2pm – Fantasy Worldbuilding 101 – Table AA04 – Axie Oh, author (The Floating World), Jessica S. Olson, author (Den of Liars), Susan Dennard, author (The Executioners Three), Kennedy Tarrell, author (Evil-ish), C. L. Herman, author (A Fate So Cold)

5:30pm–6:30pm – Beyond Boundaries: The Art of Genre Bending – Table AA09 – Axie Oh, author (The Floating World), Jessica S. Olson, author (Den of Liars), Susan Dennard, author (The Executioners Three), Kennedy Tarrell, author (Evil-ish), C. L. Herman, author (A Fate So Cold)

Saturday, July 26

10:30am–11:30am – Mystical Mayhem: Unleashing the Power of Epic Fantasy – Table AA09 – Charlie Jane Anders, author (Lessons in Magic and Disaster), Yume Kitasi, author (The Stardust Grail), Mary Robinette Kowal, author (The Lady Astronaut Universe), Annalee Newitz, author (Automatic Noodle)

3pm–4pm – Once Upon a Romantasy – Table AA04 – Sarah Beth Durst, author (The Enchanted Greenhouse), Axie Oh, author (The Floating World), C. L. Herman, author (A Fate So Cold), Mary E. Pearson, author (The Remnant Chronicles)

4:30pm–5:30pm – Fan-Made Tales – Table AA06 – Olivie Blake, author (Girl Dinner), Matt Dinniman, author (Dungeon Crawler Carl), Lindsay Straube, author (Kiss of the Basilisk), Chuck Tingle, author (Lucky Day)

Sunday, July 27

1:30pm–2:30pm – Crossroads of Genre – Table AA05 – Jonathan Maberry, author (Joe Ledger Series, Necrotek), Emil Ferris, author (My Favorite Thing is Monsters), Kiersten White, author (Lucy Undying), Erika T. Wurth, author (The Haunting of Room 904)

