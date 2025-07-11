“Tron: Ares” Heading to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 [UPDATE]

[UPDATE July 11]

While there’s no official word on which cast members will be in attendance for Tron: Ares, the San Diego Union Tribune said that Jared Leto, Jeff Bridges, and Evan Peters are expected to attend.

The panel is now officially set for Friday, July 25 at 5:30pm in Hall H, with director Joachim Rønning.

[PREVIOUS]

Disney is entering the Grid once more — Tron: Ares is headed to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con for a Friday panel.

Directed by Joaquim Rønning (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), Tron: Ares follows a powerful program named Ares (Jared Leto) who is transmitted from the digital realm into the real world, marking the first contact between humans and artificial lifeforms born from the system.

The film, set to hit theaters October 10, continues a saga that began in 1982 with the original Tron.

This news isn’t a huge shock, as Tron: Ares has taken over several of the Gaslamp banners — but it’s the first time that Walt Disney Studios has brought a non-Marvel film to the convention in many years.