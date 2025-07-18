Viz Media Returns to San Diego Comic-Con 2025 with Merch [UPDATE]

Japanese-American entertainment company Viz Media returns to San Diego Comic-Con this year, with merchandise for Kaiju No. 8, and early manga releases, including DanDaDan.
While it’s unclear if these Kaiju No. 8 items are exclusives, here’s a look:
[UPDATE July 18]
When you purchase at the VIZ booth, you’ll even get free gifts with purchase, like RWBY Vol. 1 on Blu-ray, and Rooster Fighter, while supplies last.
One Piece Shirt
Black Cover Desk Mat and Acyrlic Stand
And while not exclusives, they also have Steel Ball Run, Ultraman: Along Came Spider-Man, Yaiba: Samurai Legend, and more.
[UPDATE June 25]
Kaiju No. 8 Shirt
Kaiju No. 8 Woven Keychain
Kaiju No. 8 Blind Buttons
They’ll also have several early manga releases, including:
DanDaDan 14
Astro Royale