Viz Media Returns to San Diego Comic-Con 2025 with Merch [UPDATE]

Japanese-American entertainment company Viz Media returns to San Diego Comic-Con this year, with merchandise for Kaiju No. 8, and early manga releases, including DanDaDan.

While it’s unclear if these Kaiju No. 8 items are exclusives, here’s a look:

[UPDATE July 18]

When you purchase at the VIZ booth, you’ll even get free gifts with purchase, like RWBY Vol. 1 on Blu-ray, and Rooster Fighter, while supplies last.

One Piece Shirt

Black Cover Desk Mat and Acyrlic Stand

And while not exclusives, they also have Steel Ball Run, Ultraman: Along Came Spider-Man, Yaiba: Samurai Legend, and more.

[UPDATE June 25]

Kaiju No. 8 Shirt

Kaiju No. 8 Woven Keychain

Kaiju No. 8 Blind Buttons

They’ll also have several early manga releases, including:

DanDaDan 14

Astro Royale