Win Tickets to “The Toxic Avenger” Screening at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

San Diego Comic-Con weekend is about to get a little messier — in the best possible way.

On Thursday, July 24 at 7:30pm, Cineverse and Legendary Entertainment will present an exclusive screening of The Toxic Avenger (at a confidential location, just blocks from the Convention Center). While the film doesn’t hit theaters until August 29, lucky attendees can catch the reboot early, as we’re giving away passes.

Click here to claim.

CODE: SDCCAvenger

The Toxic Avenger follows Winston Gooze (Peter Dinklage), a down-on-his-luck janitor who becomes an accidental antihero after a catastrophic toxic accident. Transformed into the grotesquely powerful Toxie, he takes on a world of corporate greed and corruption to protect his son, his friends, and his community — with plenty of radioactive justice along the way. It’s a reimagining of the Lloyd Kaufman original cult classic, also starring Elijah Wood, Kevin Bacon, Jacob Tremblay, and Jane Levy.

We are giving away a limited number of screening passes, with the final location details revealed on July 22.