Win Tickets to “The Toxic Avenger” Screening at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

San Diego Comic-Con weekend is about to get a little messier — in the best possible way.
On Thursday, July 24 at 7:30pm, Cineverse and Legendary Entertainment will present an exclusive screening of The Toxic Avenger (at a confidential location, just blocks from the Convention Center). While the film doesn’t hit theaters until August 29, lucky attendees can catch the reboot early, as we’re giving away passes.
CODE: SDCCAvenger
The Toxic Avenger follows Winston Gooze (Peter Dinklage), a down-on-his-luck janitor who becomes an accidental antihero after a catastrophic toxic accident. Transformed into the grotesquely powerful Toxie, he takes on a world of corporate greed and corruption to protect his son, his friends, and his community — with plenty of radioactive justice along the way. It’s a reimagining of the Lloyd Kaufman original cult classic, also starring Elijah Wood, Kevin Bacon, Jacob Tremblay, and Jane Levy.
We are giving away a limited number of screening passes, with the final location details revealed on July 22.