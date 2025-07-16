Main Menu

Your Guide To All Things Wrestling At San Diego Comic-Con 2025

We are flying off the turnbuckle with the return of our “All Things Wrestling At San Diego Comic-Con Guide”. We’ve got a few wrestling marks here on the UBlog so we thought it would be fun to feature one of our favorite forms of entertainment. Let’s get into it!

Exclusives and Limited Edition Merch

  • AEW Unrivaled Swerve Strickland Figure — $40
    Wearing his Black Panther-inspired AEW Dynasty 2024 gear, this figure comes with a removable robe, masked head, and alternate hands. Jazwares Booth #3513.
  • Ultimate Edition “The Champ Is Here” John Cena — $50
    The champ has arrived — and he’s ready to claim shelf space. This SDCC-exclusive Ultimate Edition action figure pays tribute to John Cena’s legendary 17-time World Heavyweight Championship reigns with era-specific accessories and premium articulation. It features three head sculpts, a hat, three sets of hands, four championship belts, and a “Chain Gang” medallion. Mattel booth #2945
  • Cinelucha Tabletop Game – Masked Republic booth #1901

  • Matt Cardona SDCC Exclusive – $50
    SDCC Exclusive Designer Art Card of Matt Cardona officially licensed by the Wrestler himself. Saturday Morning Cards both #5633

  • Lucha Libre Pop Up Shops
    Multiple lucha Libre specialty vendors will be setting up temporary spaces at the Masked Republic Booth #1901 on Saturday, July 26 and Sunday, July 27.

Panels

  • Mattel WWE Elite Squad Panel with Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu, and Giulia and “special guest”
    Thursday, July 24 11:15AM – 12:15PM
    Room 6A
    Link to description
  • Twisted Metal with Samoa Joe
    Thursday, July 24 3PM – 4PM
    Ballroom 20
    Link to description
  • Headlocked and Masked Republic: Taking Wrestling Beyond the Ring
    Thursday, July 24 5:30PM – 6:30PM
    Room 10
    Link to description
  • “Keep It Kayfabe” screening with a Q&A with Speedball Mike Bailey right after
    Thursday, July 24 8:05PM
    Grand Ballroom 6 (San Diego Marriott Marquis)
    Link to description
  • D&D Wrestle Royal! with Brandon Cutler, Orange Cassidy and Nyla Rose
    Friday, July 25 10AM
    Omni Grand Ballroom ABC (Omni San Diego Hotel)
    Link to description
  • Actors Turned Comic Writers with A.J. Mendez, formally known as AJ Lee
    Friday, July 25 12:30PM
    Room 6DE
    Link to description
  • WOW: Women of Wrestling on Female Representation in Sports and Discovering New Talent
    Friday, July 25 5:30PM
    Room 6DE
    Link to description
  • Jazwares 2025 Sneak Peek (includes AEW)
    Saturday, July 26 10AM
    Room 6A
    Link to description
  • Peacemaker Sneak Peek and Panel with John Cena
    Saturday, July 27 3:30PM
    Hall H
    Link to description
  • Curiosity Killed The Cabinet: Queens, Crowns, and Crossovers—Reimagining Women’s Power in Wrestling and Media
    Saturday, July 27 7PM
    Grand 12 & 13 (San Diego Marriott Marquis)
    Link to description
  • Not So Strange Bedfellows: The Curious Connection Between Comics and Pro-Wrestling
    Sunday, July 27 2pm
    Room 24ABC
    Link to description

Signings

  • WWE Fan Panel Meet and Greet – presumably Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu, and Giulia (this requires a winning entry in the Comic-Con Exclusives Portal)
    Thursday, July 24 – 12:45PM
  • Dragon Lee – Autographed book and photo op for Dragon Lee and The Monster of Salty River- $25
    Thursday, July 24 2-4PM
    Masked Republic booth #1901
  • Jorge R. Gutierrez – Creator/Writer of El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera
    Friday, July 25 2-5PM
    Masked Republic booth #1901
  • Vampiro
    Friday, July 25 2-4PM
    Masked Republic booth #1901
  • Fray Tormenta – The luchador priest on whom Nacho Libre was based
    Saturday, July 26 11AM – 1PM
    Masked Republic booth #1901

 

Offsites

  • Summer Slime featuring Joe Dred, Luigi Primo, Su Yung, Frank the Clown, Casanova Valentine, Matt Justice, Danhausen, Brandon Davis
    Friday, July 25
    Wicked West, 1735 National Ave in San Diego
  • Crunchyroll x Mercedes Moné exclusive collection will be available for purchase at the Crunchyroll Anime FanFest at the Rady Shell during San Diego Comic-Con
    July 25 & 26, Doors open at 1PM
    The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Tags

Related Posts

Share this post

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the biggest SDCC news delivered straight to your inbox.
Scroll to Top