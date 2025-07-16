Your Guide To All Things Wrestling At San Diego Comic-Con 2025

We are flying off the turnbuckle with the return of our “All Things Wrestling At San Diego Comic-Con Guide”. We’ve got a few wrestling marks here on the UBlog so we thought it would be fun to feature one of our favorite forms of entertainment. Let’s get into it!
Exclusives and Limited Edition Merch
- AEW Unrivaled Swerve Strickland Figure — $40
Wearing his Black Panther-inspired AEW Dynasty 2024 gear, this figure comes with a removable robe, masked head, and alternate hands. Jazwares Booth #3513.
- Ultimate Edition “The Champ Is Here” John Cena — $50
The champ has arrived — and he’s ready to claim shelf space. This SDCC-exclusive Ultimate Edition action figure pays tribute to John Cena’s legendary 17-time World Heavyweight Championship reigns with era-specific accessories and premium articulation. It features three head sculpts, a hat, three sets of hands, four championship belts, and a “Chain Gang” medallion. Mattel booth #2945
- Cinelucha Tabletop Game – Masked Republic booth #1901
#SDCC
A few years ago at SDCC we announced the first Cinelucha Tabletop Game. This year we’ll have early release versions available for those in attendance!
Featuring @dragonlee95 @ladymaravillaa Solar & Super Astro! pic.twitter.com/sfu2HcwwP9
— Cinelucha (@cinelucha) July 6, 2025
- Matt Cardona SDCC Exclusive – $50
SDCC Exclusive Designer Art Card of Matt Cardona officially licensed by the Wrestler himself. Saturday Morning Cards both #5633
- Lucha Libre Pop Up Shops
Multiple lucha Libre specialty vendors will be setting up temporary spaces at the Masked Republic Booth #1901 on Saturday, July 26 and Sunday, July 27.
Panels
- Mattel WWE Elite Squad Panel with Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu, and Giulia and “special guest”
Thursday, July 24 11:15AM – 12:15PM
Room 6A
Link to description
- Twisted Metal with Samoa Joe
Thursday, July 24 3PM – 4PM
Ballroom 20
Link to description
- Headlocked and Masked Republic: Taking Wrestling Beyond the Ring
Thursday, July 24 5:30PM – 6:30PM
Room 10
Link to description
- “Keep It Kayfabe” screening with a Q&A with Speedball Mike Bailey right after
Thursday, July 24 8:05PM
Grand Ballroom 6 (San Diego Marriott Marquis)
Link to description
- D&D Wrestle Royal! with Brandon Cutler, Orange Cassidy and Nyla Rose
Friday, July 25 10AM
Omni Grand Ballroom ABC (Omni San Diego Hotel)
Link to description
- Actors Turned Comic Writers with A.J. Mendez, formally known as AJ Lee
Friday, July 25 12:30PM
Room 6DE
Link to description
- WOW: Women of Wrestling on Female Representation in Sports and Discovering New Talent
Friday, July 25 5:30PM
Room 6DE
Link to description
- Jazwares 2025 Sneak Peek (includes AEW)
Saturday, July 26 10AM
Room 6A
Link to description
- Peacemaker Sneak Peek and Panel with John Cena
Saturday, July 27 3:30PM
Hall H
Link to description
- Curiosity Killed The Cabinet: Queens, Crowns, and Crossovers—Reimagining Women’s Power in Wrestling and Media
Saturday, July 27 7PM
Grand 12 & 13 (San Diego Marriott Marquis)
Link to description
- Not So Strange Bedfellows: The Curious Connection Between Comics and Pro-Wrestling
Sunday, July 27 2pm
Room 24ABC
Link to description
Signings
- WWE Fan Panel Meet and Greet – presumably Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu, and Giulia (this requires a winning entry in the Comic-Con Exclusives Portal)
Thursday, July 24 – 12:45PM
- Dragon Lee – Autographed book and photo op for Dragon Lee and The Monster of Salty River- $25
Thursday, July 24 2-4PM
Masked Republic booth #1901
- Jorge R. Gutierrez – Creator/Writer of El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera
Friday, July 25 2-5PM
Masked Republic booth #1901
- Vampiro
Friday, July 25 2-4PM
Masked Republic booth #1901
- Fray Tormenta – The luchador priest on whom Nacho Libre was based
Saturday, July 26 11AM – 1PM
Masked Republic booth #1901
Offsites
- Summer Slime featuring Joe Dred, Luigi Primo, Su Yung, Frank the Clown, Casanova Valentine, Matt Justice, Danhausen, Brandon Davis
Friday, July 25
Wicked West, 1735 National Ave in San Diego
- Crunchyroll x Mercedes Moné exclusive collection will be available for purchase at the Crunchyroll Anime FanFest at the Rady Shell during San Diego Comic-Con
July 25 & 26, Doors open at 1PM
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park