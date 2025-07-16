Your Guide To All Things Wrestling At San Diego Comic-Con 2025

We are flying off the turnbuckle with the return of our “All Things Wrestling At San Diego Comic-Con Guide”. We’ve got a few wrestling marks here on the UBlog so we thought it would be fun to feature one of our favorite forms of entertainment. Let’s get into it!

Exclusives and Limited Edition Merch

AEW Unrivaled Swerve Strickland Figure — $40

Wearing his Black Panther-inspired AEW Dynasty 2024 gear, this figure comes with a removable robe, masked head, and alternate hands. Jazwares Booth #3513.

Ultimate Edition “The Champ Is Here” John Cena — $50

The champ has arrived — and he’s ready to claim shelf space. This SDCC-exclusive Ultimate Edition action figure pays tribute to John Cena’s legendary 17-time World Heavyweight Championship reigns with era-specific accessories and premium articulation. It features three head sculpts, a hat, three sets of hands, four championship belts, and a “Chain Gang” medallion. Mattel booth #2945

Cinelucha Tabletop Game – Masked Republic booth #1901

A few years ago at SDCC we announced the first Cinelucha Tabletop Game. This year we’ll have early release versions available for those in attendance!

Featuring @dragonlee95 @ladymaravillaa Solar & Super Astro! pic.twitter.com/sfu2HcwwP9 — Cinelucha (@cinelucha) July 6, 2025

Matt Cardona SDCC Exclusive – $50

SDCC Exclusive Designer Art Card of Matt Cardona officially licensed by the Wrestler himself. Saturday Morning Cards both #5633

Lucha Libre Pop Up Shops

Multiple lucha Libre specialty vendors will be setting up temporary spaces at the Masked Republic Booth #1901 on Saturday, July 26 and Sunday, July 27.

Panels

Signings

WWE Fan Panel Meet and Greet – presumably Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu, and Giulia (this requires a winning entry in the Comic-Con Exclusives Portal)

Thursday, July 24 – 12:45PM

Thursday, July 24 – 12:45PM Dragon Lee – Autographed book and photo op for Dragon Lee and The Monster of Salty River- $25

Thursday, July 24 2-4PM

Masked Republic booth #1901

Thursday, July 24 2-4PM Masked Republic booth #1901 Jorge R. Gutierrez – Creator/Writer of El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera

Friday, July 25 2-5PM

Masked Republic booth #1901

Friday, July 25 2-5PM Masked Republic booth #1901 Vampiro

Friday, July 25 2-4PM

Masked Republic booth #1901

Friday, July 25 2-4PM Masked Republic booth #1901 Fray Tormenta – The luchador priest on whom Nacho Libre was based

Saturday, July 26 11AM – 1PM

Masked Republic booth #1901

Offsites