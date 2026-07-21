Composer Bear McCreary Heads to San Diego Comic-Con Before West Coast Tour

Bear McCreary is returning to San Diego Comic-Con this year to pull back the curtain on the art of creating beautiful fictional worlds through music.

The Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning composer behind God of War, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Battlestar Galactica, Outlander, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and more will host the “Bear McCreary: Musical World-Building” panel on Thursday, July 23 from 11:45am-12:45pm in Room 6BCF. He’ll be joined by game director Ariel Lawrence (God of War Laufey), director Jeff Wadlow (Kick-Ass 2), drummer Gene Hoglan, and singer Raya Yarbrough for a discussion on creativity, collaboration, and bringing fictional universes to life through music.

The panel also comes just ahead of the July 31 release of McCreary’s new hard rock concept album, The Singularity: Ekleipsis, which features an all-star lineup of collaborators including Slash, Duff McKagan, Chad Smith, Patrick Stump, Claudio Sanchez, Joe Duplantier, Steve Vai, and more.

McCreary will also hit the road this September for a West Coast tour, with tickets on sale now.