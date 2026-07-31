Monogram International D23 2026 Exclusives

Disney fans will have another stop to add to their D23 shopping list at D23 this year. Fans headed to the August 14-16 convention in Anaheim will find Monogram International in Hall B with a pair of Disney exclusives, celebrating two beloved franchises Winnie the Pooh and Zootopia.

Winnie the Pooh Deluxe Pin Set with Frame — $125

Silly old bear. Limited to just 100 pieces, this deluxe set celebrates A.A. Milne’s classic Winnie the Pooh and friends with a large enamel group pin accompanied by two smaller accent pins, featuring a Winnie the Pooh storybook and a Hunny pot.

Everything comes housed in a beautifully illustrated display frame featuring Pooh, Tigger, Piglet, Eeyore, Rabbit, Owl, and Kanga & Roo.

Zootopia 3D Foam Bag Clip 3-Piece Set — $25

Get ready to do a flash, flash, 100-yard dash over to Monogram’s booth to claim this 3-piece foam bag clip set featuring some of Zootopia’s most beloved characters, including Nick Wilde, Judy Hopps, and everyone’s favorite sloth, Flash.

Each figure is rendered in Monogram’s signature 3D foam style, and comes with a clip so you can attach it to your backpack, keychain, bag, or anything else.

It’s limited to just 200 sets, so don’t let this one dash off before you can make it yours.