Artist Brandon Kenney San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives & Debuts

Artist Brandon Kenney returns to Artist Alley this year, celebrating some of our favorite fandoms — from Doctor Who to Star Wars, to Disney, to DC, and everything in between. You’ll find him on the show floor at #BB-15 in Artist Alley, where he’ll be offering a range of original artwork, fan-favorite prints, and licensed pieces — including his officially licensed Star Wars art. Attendees can also expect freebies with purchase, plus a selection of original art pieces available during the show.

Here’s a look at what Brandon is bringing to SDCC: