BB-CRE.8 San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives & Debuts [UPDATE July 11]

BB-CRE.8, the creators of some of the cutest pins in the galaxy, are bringing their Star Wars themed pins back to San Diego Comic-Con. They’ll be taking over Booth #1332 with their friends Punch It Chewie, for the ultimate pin collection in a galaxy far, far away. We love that they celebrate the city of San Diego in their designs, making each exclusive feel more personalized to the con.

[UPDATE July 11]

You didn’t really think that BB-Cre.8 was only going to give us those daily pins, did you? Oh sweet, summer child! BB-Cre.8 has much, much more in store for San Diego Comic-Con.

This Death Star in San Diego (Cabrillo National Monument Variant) Enamel Pin features the iconic San Diego Skyline and the beautiful shining bay where Juan Rodríguez Cabrillo first landed on September 28, 1542. This exclusive will be available all weekend long for $15.

Hometown heroes the Padres are the inspiration for this years SD-P.8 and SD Sabers Enamel Pins which feature the colors of the home-game jerseys. These pins will also be available all weekend long at San Diego Comic-Con, for $15.

Look, I have no idea how Zilla scans his badge, or if he even HAS a badge. Do you want to be the one to ask him? Zilla at the Con Enamel Pin is a very impressive (almost) 3″ in height and will be available for $20 all weekend long.

[Previously Posted July 10]

This year, they’re starting out strong with their daily exclusives, that are once again mashing up Star Wars and the city of San Diego. Their “Greetings From” collection will have a new pin available daily, starting Preview Night, with a new design available each day. Each pin is priced at $20, and available until sold out.

Next up, they’re also launching a special Stamp card, celebrating this year’s daily pin collection. Be sure to get it stamped each day, and if you manage to score all five daily pins, you will also receive a special SD.8 exclusive colorway pin, for free.