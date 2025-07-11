Breaking Down the Friday San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Schedule – Major Rooms by Day

If you’re anything like us, you probably already have your Comic-Con schedule started (and if you don’t — why not?!). Especially with panels, though, it’s helpful to know what else is in the panel room, as sure, your panel might be a walk-in by itself — but what if something major is right after it? And remember at SDCC the rooms are not cleared after each panel.

Without further ado, let’s look at the major panel rooms (Hall H, Ballroom 20, Indigo Ballroom, 6BCF, and 6A) broken down by room and timeslot:

Friday

Hall H – (*Seats 6,500)

10:00AM-11:00AM: STARZ: Outlander: A Timeless Look Back at the Iconic Series and a First Look at the Final Season – Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and executive producers Matthew B. Roberts and Maril Davis dive into a look back at the legacy of Outlander and its impact on the television landscape over the past 11 years. They’ll also discuss the upcoming eighth and final season and give fans a sneak peek they won’t want to miss.

11:00PM-12:00PM: STARZ: A First Look at a New Era with Outlander: Blood of My Blood – Meet the cast of Outlander: Blood of My Blood: Jamie Roy, Harriet Slater, Hermione Corfield, Jeremy Irvine, Séamus McLean Ross, Sam Retford, and Rory Alexander, joined by executive producers Matthew B. Roberts and Maril Davis to preview the new series in the Outlander Universe, focusing on the stories of Claire and Jamie’s parents. With themes of succession, war, love, and fate that span multiple time periods, the standalone prequel series will entice both existing Outlander fans and new viewers alike. Get ready to fall in love with two new couples as we journey across time and dive into never-before-seen clips that showcase the origin of their relationships. Outlander: Blood of My Blood is a romantic saga that unfolds across time. From the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Highlands of 18th-century Scotland, two fated love stories must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, intersecting in surprising and unforeseen ways.

12:15PM-1:15PM: The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The panel will feature Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, and Executive Producer/Director Greg Nicotero, as well as Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride they will premiere the official trailer for the new season.

1:25PM-2:50PM: Alien: Earth – The wait is over. Be among the first in the world to see the pilot episode of Alien: Earth, followed by a super-sized Q&A with creator Noah Hawley, executive producer David W. Zucker, and cast. When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a team of tactical soldiers make a discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat. The series premieres August 12.

3:00PM-4:00PM: The Long Walk – Master storyteller Stephen King’s first novel finally hits the big screen in The Long Walk, from visionary director Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games franchise films) and adapted by screenwriter JT Mollner (Strange Darling). Cast and filmmakers join for an in-depth Q&A session and first look at the intense, chilling, and emotional thriller that challenges audiences to confront a haunting question: How far could you go? The panel will feature cast members David Jonsson, Tut Nyuot, Garrett Wareing, Charlie Plummer, and Mark Hamill, along with producer Roy Lee and screenwriter JT Mollner.

4:15PM-5:15PM: Predator: Badlands – Director Dan Trachtenberg (Prey, 10 Cloverfield Lane) joins stars Elle Fanning (A Complete Unknown, Super 8) and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi (The Panthers) for an exclusive look at Predator: Badlands, the latest chapter in the legendary franchise. Hear firsthand stories from the set, insights into the film’s new setting and characters, and get a sneak peek at never-before-seen footage.

5:30PM-6:30PM: TRON: Ares – Step into the Grid as director Joachim Rønning (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) and the cast of TRON: Ares take the stage to discuss the highly anticipated next installment in the Tron saga. Hear behind-the-scenes stories, get character insights, and have an exclusive first look at footage from the film.

Ballroom 20 – (*Seats 4,800)

10:00AM-11:00AM: Resident Alien Season 4 Panel – Go behind the scenes with showrunner/executive producer Chris Sheridan and stars Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, and Alice Wetterlund from the fan-favorite series Resident Alien. Based on the Dark Horse comic of the same name, the comedy sci-fi series is currently in its fourth season and follows an alien who has crash-landed on Earth and hides in a remote Colorado mountain town, assuming the identity of the town doctor, Harry Vanderspeigle.

11:15AM-12:00PM: TV Guide Magazine’s Fan Favorites 2025 – Fandoms collide when the official magazine of television brings together stars from some of your favorite shows for the annual hang that’s always a blast. From personal tales of fan encounters and backstage antics to their own TV obsessions and an expanded audience Q&A, this has been one of the most popular events at Comic-Con for over a decade.

12:15PM-1:15PM: Primitive War – Writer/director Luke Sparke (Occupation Rainfall) will be joined by cast members Ryan Kwanten (True Blood), Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica), Nick Wechsler (The Boys), and Jeremy Piven (Entourage) to premiere exclusive footage from Primitive War, a Vietnam War thriller where the Vulture Squad realizes they are fighting both men and dinosaurs.

1:30PM-2:15PM: Collider’s Inside Hollywood with Bob Odenkirk – While Emmy Award-winner Bob Odenkirk is known the world over for his brilliant work on Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and his bare-knuckle action hero role, Hutch Mansell, in Nobody, he has also worked on countless other projects. During this exclusive one-on-one conversation, Odenkirk will share behind-the-scenes stories from his impressive career and reveal never-before-seen footage from the wild new chapter in his exciting action franchise, Nobody 2. Expect a few surprises. Moderated by Collider’s editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub.

2:30PM-3:30PM: The Next Wave of Horror: Neon’s Together, Shelby Oaks, and Keeper – Following the success of their breakout horror hits, Longlegs and The Monkey, Neon brings three upcoming cinematic shockers to Comic-Con for exclusive looks with the filmmakers and talent behind them. Writer/director Michael Shanks and stars/producers Dave Franco and Alison Brie bring their 100% Rotten Tomatoes-rated Sundance and SXSW sensation Together; author and critic Chris Stuckmann reveals the hidden secrets of his terrifying debut Shelby Oaks; and horror master Osgood Perkins (Longlegs) descends into darkness with his jaw-dropping new trip, Keeper.

5:00PM-6:00PM: Dexter: Resurrection – Surprise . . . America’s favorite serial killer is back. Join the cast and creatives behind the highly anticipated SHOWTIME series Dexter: Resurrection for an inside look at the next chapter in the Dexter Universe. Star and executive producer Michael C. Hall (Dexter Morgan) is joined by showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, executive producer Scott Reynolds, and cast members James Remar (Harry Morgan), David Zayas (Detective Angel Batista), Jack Alcott (Harrison Morgan), David Dastmalchian (The Gemini Killer), and Krysten Ritter (Lady Vengeance) as they discuss the evolution of the franchise and reveal new exclusive footage from the season. You won’t want to miss this killer panel, moderated by Jamie Chung (Dexter: New Blood).

Indigo – (*Seats 2,663)

10:00AM-10:45AM: Cartoon Network Studios: Cartoon Cartoons Animated Shorts Showcase – A curated program spotlighting Cartoon Cartoons, the animated shorts program from Cartoon Network Studios is dedicated to innovating the art of animated storytelling, showcasing diverse stories, discovering new voices, and mentoring the next generation of animators. Join artists as they proudly screen their animated shorts and share their experience in being a part of the studio’s rich creative legacy.

11:00AM-11:45AM: Phineas and Ferb – MOM! Phineas and Ferb are at San Diego Comic-Con! Join co-creators Dan Povenmire and Swampy Marsh as they reunite with the cast—Vincent Martella, David Errigo Jr., Ashley Tisdale, Dee Bradley Baker, and Alyson Stoner—at Comic-Con for the first time in a decade. Get the scoop on the brand-new season and enjoy exclusive sneak peeks and surprises.

12:00PM-12:45PM: Adult Swim’s Haha, You Clowns Series Premiere Preview – We’re just over here trying to figure out how this dad got blessed with such great sons. Their mom would be very proud if she were alive, we can tell you that right now. Come get comfortable as Joe Cappa, creator of Adult Swim’s new series Haha, You Clowns, tells you all about these amazing boys and their father, watch a world premiere from the new season, and maybe—just maybe—shed a tear along the way.

1:00PM-1:45PM: Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty Season 8: The Panel – Ooh wee! After a two-year hiatus from Comic-Con, Rick and Morty is back with season 8. Join the entire voice cast and EPs Dan Harmon and Scott Marder to hear breaking news, explore new dimensions, uncover hidden Easter eggs, and get answers to your burning questions about the latest episodes. Plus, get an exclusive sneak peek into adventures that await in the Rick and Morty universe.

2:00PM-2:45PM: Adult Swim’s Smiling Friends Season 3 Preview – The Smiling Friends are here to make you smile! Join co-creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel for a first look at season 3. Pim, Charlie, Glep, Alan, and Mr. Boss are embarking on new adventures with new clients. Watch an exclusive sneak peek and get behind the scenes of the new season. Oh boy!

3:00PM-3:45PM: Solar Opposites – The aliens are back—and somehow even more chaotic—as Solar Opposites heads into its final season! Cast members Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack, Sean Giambrone and guest star Tiffany Haddish join executive producers Mike McMahan, Josh Bycel and Sydney Ryan for an exclusive look at what’s next—from new misadventures on Earth to more mayhem in the Wall.

4:00PM-4:45PM: King of the Hill – The iconic animated series King of the Hill returns to Comic-Con for the world premiere of season 14. It’s been 15 years since the last original episode, and the Hill family is back: Arlen has changed, Hank and Peggy are retired, and Bobby is all grown up. Co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, showrunner Saladin Patterson, and cast Pamela Adlon, Lauren Tom and Toby Huss gather to celebrate ahead of the season premiere on August 4.

8:00PM-10:30PM: The Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards – The 37th annual Eisner Awards (the “Oscars” of the comics industry) will honor comics creators and works in 32 categories. The gala ceremony features celebrity presenters including Patton Oswalt, Kevin Smith, Chase Masterson, David Dastmalchian, Eric Bauza, Janeshia Adams-Genyard, and Keone Young. Other prestigious awards to be given out during the evening include the Russ Manning Promising Newcomer Award, the Bob Clampett Humanitarian Award, the Bill Finger Award for Excellence in Comics Writing, and the Will Eisner Spirit of Comics Retailer Award. Hosted by voice actor Phil LaMarr (Futurama, Samurai Jack, Justice League) and comics artist/writer/editor Bill Morrison (The Simpsons, Futurama).

6BCF – (*Seats 2,160)

10:15AM-11:15AM: Marvel Rivals: Hero Creation from Concept to Showcase – Get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the hero creation process, guiding you from concept to showcase. Hear from the talented NetEase Games creative team, including Dino Ma (art director), Peilin Zhong (lead character concept artist), Weitai Luo (principal environment artist), and Zhen Li (principal 3D character artist), alongside the Marvel Games creative team Danny Koo (executive producer), Dakota Maysonet (creative development manager), and Dan LaDuca (senior art director). They will explore the concepts of Marvel Rivals heroes design and delve into the exciting new content from season 3 and more.

11:30AM-12:30PM: Video Game Actors Unmasked – Performers Sarah Elmaleh (Helldivers 2, Hi-Fi Rush), Zeke Alton (Call of Duty, Calisto Protocol), Seth Allyn Austin (Spider-Man series, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order), and Keythe Farley (Mass Effect II, Fallout 4) offer an inside look at what it takes to be a voice or performance capture artist. Learn how they broke into the industry and trained to become leaders in their field, why they love video games, and their fight for AI protections.

12:45PM-1:45PM: Clash: From Games to Books to Streaming – Clash of Clans and Clash Royale aren’t just games—they’re part of an entire World of Clash, teeming with epic characters and new stories to be explored. Join the creative minds behind Clash’s next evolution as it charges from your phone to graphic novels, to wherever you stream your favorite shows. Featuring Patrick Almgren (creative director, Supercell), Gene Luen Yang (author, Books of Clash), Mark Siegel (editorial director, 23rd St. Books), and Yaprak DeCarmine (CEO, Game Jolt). This panel dives into the wild journey from epic mobile mayhem to bestselling books—and now an upcoming animated series.

2:00PM-3:00PM: Brawl Stars: Welcome to Starr Park – Brawl Stars—2024’s fastest-growing mobile game—is making its Comic-Con debut! Get ready to dive deep into the world of Starr Park with insights into the game’s evolving lore, character backstories, and world-building secrets. The panel will be hosted by fan-favorite KairosTime and feature the art director and members of the Brawl Stars community team.

3:15PM-4:15PM: Lilo & Stitch: A Look Inside the Continuing Phenomenon – The original animated hit Lilo & Stitch has become a global franchise, spawning a 65-episode TV series, three direct-to-home entertainment films, a 26-episode anime series in Japan, multiple video games, theme park attractions, comics, books, a certified Platinum soundtrack album—and now, a live-action film inspired by the original. Chris Sanders (creator, writer, and original voice of Stitch), Maia Kealoha (Lilo in the new film), Tia Carrere (original voice of Nani, now playing Mrs. Kekoa), and Sydney Agudong (Nani in the live-action film) revisit the franchise’s enduring legacy and offer a closer look at the new movie. Moderated by Entertainment Tonight’s Denny Directo, this panel will also feature some sneak peeks!

4:30PM-5:30PM: LEGO Masters: Back Behind the BrickRoom – Go behind the scenes and get a sneak peek at the current season of LEGO Masters, currently on-air this summer on FOX. Joshua Hanlon from Beyond the Brick leads a panel of LEGO Masters contestants from season 5, just days away from the epic finale. They’ll be joined by executive producers Michael Heyerman, Robert May, and Brent Benedetti. Join them for LEGO Masters tips, tricks, and secrets from this hit season, as well as big announcements from the world’s greatest building competition.

5:45PM-6:45PM: Collider Ladies Night Live with Perri Nemiroff – Collider Ladies Night returns to Comic-Con to put the spotlight on more need-to-know female voices in Hollywood through an in-depth conversation that offers behind-the-scenes access and insight. Perri Nemiroff (senior producer at Collider, 2025 Press Award winner) sits down with Danielle Brooks (The Bad Guys 2, Peacemaker), Jennifer Holland (Peacemaker), Danielle Pinnock (Ghosts), and other special guests to get a look at their journeys in Hollywood and teases their upcoming projects.

7:00PM-8:00PM: Astounding Team-ups in the Lumpia Deep Fried Universe – Kid Heroes Productions, the creators behind the award-winning Lumpia film and comic book series, dive into their delicious upcoming collaborations. Their new comic book Eraserheads: Combo on the Run is a unique adaptation of the new nonfiction film (screening afterward at 8:30 in Marriott Grand), spotlighting the most influential Filipino band in Philippine music history. Their new issue of Giant-Size Lumpia takes on a larger-than-life edge—a razor-sharp, serrated one—with an appearance by edged-weapon specialist and TV “Master Kealer” Doug Marcaida (Forged in Fire). He joins Patricio Ginelsa (writer/director), Whilce Portacio (artist), Ely Buendia (Eraserheads), DJ Icy Ice (World Famous Beat Junkies), Maria Diane Ventura (director), Benjamin Lee DeGuzman (artist), Figure X (toy designer), and moderator Winston Emano (mano Y mano Media). Includes free print giveaway.

6A – (*Seats 1,040)

10:30AM-11:30AM: Revival: From Comics to TV -Revival creators Tim Seeley, Mike Norton, and some of the cast of the upcoming TV adaptation of Revival offer an inside look at how this dark, twisted world is being brought to life on screen. Tim, along with actors and showrunners from the show, will talk about what it’s been like adapting the comic, the process of fleshing out these characters for TV, and what fans can expect from the show. Moderated by Jim Viscardi. Expected to appear Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp), Romy Weltman, David James Elliott, Andy McQueen, Aaron B. Koontz, Luke Boyce, Tim Seeley, and Mike Norton.

11:45AM-12:45PM: Let’s Write a Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Story – Shannon Gilligan (Chooseco CEO and publisher and longtime Choose Your Own Adventure writer), Kazim Ali (author, poet, and professor of Literature at UC San Diego), and members of the National Comedy Theatre come together for a hilarious, raucous and creatively chaotic interactive story and on-the-fly writing experience. What happens when a dark wizard enters the chat? Will a crocodile jump out and eat you? Perfect for kids, families, and anyone curious about collective storytelling.

1:00PM-2:00PM: Inside the McFarlane Toys Multiverse – Get an exclusive first look at the latest and greatest toys and collectibles from McFarlane Toys and Todd McFarlane himself! Explore brands like DC Multiverse, Marvel, Spawn, and so much more. The McFarlane Toys team, along with special guests, provide an in-depth look at these highly anticipated products. Plus, there will be some surprises and giveaways!

2:15PM-3:15PM: Marvel Fanfare with C. B. Cebulski – Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C. B. Cebulski and panelists go on a behind-the-scenes trip through House of Ideas storytelling, including insider insights and unheard comic book anecdotes behind upcoming and past project.! Be sure to stay until the end for the exclusive giveaway.

3:30PM-4:30PM: Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing – Marvel editor-in-chief C. B. Cebulski, VP and executive editor Tom Brevoort, ultimate editor Wil Moss, and a lineup of superstar creators give fans a glimpse into the future of the Marvel Universe—including announcements for upcoming series and storylines that will have the whole industry talking. Plus, you’ll want to hang around for the special giveaway comic at the end of the show!

4:45PM-5:45PM: World-Building: A Conversation with Ronald D. Moore – Legendary creator Ronald D. Moore gives a behind-the-scenes look at the expansive worlds he’s built across television. From Star Trek: The Next Generation and Battlestar Galactica to Outlander and For All Mankind, Moore reflects on his career, creative process, and what it takes to tell bold, character-driven stories. He’ll also preview what’s ahead, including upcoming spinoffs Blood of My Blood and Star City.

6:00PM-7:00PM: Step Right Up for The Amazing Digital Circus! – The Amazing Digital Circus, the YouTube sensation now also on Netflix, will spotlight its cast to reveal tales from the production, discuss their journeys as voice actors, and take questions from their fans. Featuring Amanda Hufford (voice of Ragatha; Date Everything), Marissa Lenti (voice of Gangle; Borderlands 3), Michael Kovach (voice of Jax), and Alex Rochon (voice of Caine). Panel attendees will also get an exclusive sneak peek at the next episode.

7:15PM-8:15PM: The 50th Anniversary of Steven Spielberg’s Jaws! – Just when you thought it was safe to go back to Comic-Con . . . 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the first summer blockbuster: Jaws (1975). Come celebrate Jaws’ big 5-0 and hear about the impact and legacy of Steven Spielberg’s iconic film with fellow fans and experts, including Chris Gore (film critic and founder of Film Threat), Pat Jankiewicz (author of Just When You Thought It Was Safe: A Jaws Companion), and others. Moderated by Mark Atkinson (actor, filmmaker, wicked big Jaws fan).

8:30PM-10:00PM: Dr. Horrible Screening and Horrible Karaoke – Have some fun and sing along at the annual screening of the fan-fave Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog; then wow the audience with your own rendition of songs from the Dr. H web series! Karaoke sign-ups for individuals and small groups will be available at the California Browncoats booth before 7:00 on Friday and in the screening room just prior to the screening. Space and time are limited; first to come, first to rock out!

*This number is how many seats it normally sits this could change at any time.