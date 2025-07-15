Choice Fine Art / Lee Bermejo San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives [UPDATE]

Choice Fine Art is one of the leading purveyors of original animation art comic art, prints and collectibles and they are shooting for the stars at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 with several incredible new offerings from today’s most popular creators.

World-renowned DC artist Lee Bermejo has more than two decades of work drawing the caped crusader and has established himself as one of the most recognizable Batman artists working today.

For San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Choice Fine Art will be offering several new Bermejo pieces, several based on his DC Comics Batman #121 variant cover. You can find Choice Fine Art at their booth on the exhibit floor, #4219. For those not attending Comic-Con, you can pre-order the prints on their website.

Additionally, Bermejo will be signing at the booth, with exact times still to be announced. Additional artists will also be signing throughout the week, including Dan Riba and Randy Martinez.

Here’s a look at that schedule:

Wednesday, July 23

5pm-9pm – Randy Martinez

Thursday, July 24

11am-4pm – Randy Martinez

2pm-4pm – Dan Riba

Friday, July 25

11am-2pm – Randy Martinez

2pm-4pm – Dan Riba

Saturday, July 26

TBD: Lee Bermejo

10:30am-12:30pm – Dan Riba

The Batman by Lee Bermejo Mighty Mini Giclée Print – $175

16″ x 11″ Gallery-Wrapped Canvas

Limited to 125 pieces, plus artist proofs.

Signed by artist Lee Bermejo

Remarqued editions available for $225

Wonder Woman Black and Gold & The Batman Mighty Mini Giclée Print Set – $500

16″ x 11″ Gallery-Wrapped Canvas

Limited to 125 (Batman) plus artist proofs and 123 (Wonder Woman) plus artist proofs

Signed and remarqued on back by Lee Bermejo

Limited to only 9 sets

The Batman Giclée on Canvas – $750

20″ x 30″

Signed, remarqued and hand numbered by Lee Bermejo

Artist proof edition available for $850

Superman #4 Giclée on Canvas – $750

20″ x 30″

Hand numbered, signed and remarqued by Lee Bermejo

Artist proof available for $850