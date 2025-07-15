Choice Fine Art / Lee Bermejo San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives [UPDATE]

Choice Fine Art is one of the leading purveyors of original animation art comic art, prints and collectibles and they are shooting for the stars at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 with several incredible new offerings from today’s most popular creators.
World-renowned DC artist Lee Bermejo has more than two decades of work drawing the caped crusader and has established himself as one of the most recognizable Batman artists working today.
For San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Choice Fine Art will be offering several new Bermejo pieces, several based on his DC Comics Batman #121 variant cover. You can find Choice Fine Art at their booth on the exhibit floor, #4219. For those not attending Comic-Con, you can pre-order the prints on their website.
Additionally, Bermejo will be signing at the booth, with exact times still to be announced. Additional artists will also be signing throughout the week, including Dan Riba and Randy Martinez.
Here’s a look at that schedule:
Wednesday, July 23
- 5pm-9pm – Randy Martinez
Thursday, July 24
- 11am-4pm – Randy Martinez
- 2pm-4pm – Dan Riba
Friday, July 25
- 11am-2pm – Randy Martinez
- 2pm-4pm – Dan Riba
Saturday, July 26
- TBD: Lee Bermejo
- 10:30am-12:30pm – Dan Riba
The Batman by Lee Bermejo Mighty Mini Giclée Print – $175
16″ x 11″ Gallery-Wrapped Canvas
Limited to 125 pieces, plus artist proofs.
Signed by artist Lee Bermejo
Remarqued editions available for $225
Wonder Woman Black and Gold & The Batman Mighty Mini Giclée Print Set – $500
16″ x 11″ Gallery-Wrapped Canvas
Limited to 125 (Batman) plus artist proofs and 123 (Wonder Woman) plus artist proofs
Signed and remarqued on back by Lee Bermejo
Limited to only 9 sets
The Batman Giclée on Canvas – $750
20″ x 30″
Signed, remarqued and hand numbered by Lee Bermejo
Artist proof edition available for $850
Superman #4 Giclée on Canvas – $750
20″ x 30″
Hand numbered, signed and remarqued by Lee Bermejo
Artist proof available for $850