Downtown San Diego Gets Wrapped Up for San Diego Comic-Con 2025 [UPDATE July 14]

One of the clearest (and one of our favorite) indications that San Diego Comic-Con is just around the corner is when downtown San Diego started to have giant wraps and signage for the various studios and properties heading to the convention. It’s a sign of things to come — and it means you can start getting excited now.

To learn more about the process that goes into turning buildings in the Gaslamp into works of art, you can check out our SDConCast episode with KAP Media Group.

[UPDATE July 14 #4]

While not technically a wrap, downtown San Diego also gets “dressed up” for the convention, and fan favorite Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt at the base at the Hilton Bayfront is busy creating their annual window display art — this time with a Pokemon theme.

[UPDATE July 14 #3]

Progress continues on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon wrap over at the Pendry, with good ol’ Daryl getting filled in.

On the other side, Carol is also coming along nicely.

Elsewhere at the Omni, as several of you guessed, it appears to be Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Infinity Castle — you can see the bottom of his foot here in this key art.

[UPDATE July 14 #2]

Then, there’s no guessing required for this next wrap. It should come as no surprise to anyone that The Pendry has its annual The Walking Dead wrap, this time for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

[UPDATE July 14]

The hotel wraps start going up as of today, and it’s time for another iteration of our favorite game: “Guess that wrap!” Up first, we have a mystery wrap going up over at The Omni.

[UPDATE June 30]

In just a few short days, the building wraps will be going up around San Diego’s Gaslamp — but for now, we’ll have to make due with this early sign of Comic-Con life, for Demon Slayer 2.

‘