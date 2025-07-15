San Diego Trolleys Get Wrapped Up for San Diego Comic-Con 2025 [UPDATE July 15]

[UPDATE July 15]

Did you think the trolley wraps were finished? Well, think again, as Audible has entered the scene with new wraps for several of their properties, including Sacrilege: Curse of the Mbirwi, an Audiobook by Nyasha Hatendi and narrated by Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things);Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman; Kingsland by Dwayne Alexander Smith and narrated by Winston Duke (The Black Panther); and Oracle by Andrew Pyper and narrated by Joshua Jackson (of PaceyCon fame, and, you know, some other things).

Cool San Diego Sights got a closer look:

[UPDATE July 30]

All aboard the Gen V train! The spinoff series from Amazon Prime gets last year’s spot that The Boys took, presumably, for a wrap featuring multiple characters ahead of the second season. Does this hint at an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con this year? We sure think so.

And then in other news, we have been on the hunt for this elusive Mario World wrap for weeks — and we finally found it! Power Up Your Play, indeed.

[UPDATE July 1]

Nothing excites us more than a wrap teasing something at the convention — and that seems to be exactly what’s happening in this Brawl Stars trolley wrap, which teases “Starr Park” at the Fifth Avenue Landing (which is the area behind the convention center — picture around where Voodoo Ranger’s pirate ship is). While details are still scarce on what this Thursday-Sunday activation could be, the Supercell game allows players to compete against each other in multiple game modes. From Cool San Diego Sights, here’s a look:

[UPDATE June 24]

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu is once again rolling into San Diego Comic-Con in animated style — and we’ve got your exclusive first look at this year’s Animayhem trolley wrap from MTS.

This year’s design is a celebration of fan-favorite characters, including Family Guy, Futurama, The Simpsons, King of the Hill, American Dad!, Bob’s Burgers, Solar Opposites, and Grimsburg. The wrap brings the Hulu Animayhem crew together for a colorful, character-packed takeover of the San Diego trolley line — a Comic-Con tradition that turns public transit into a rolling tribute to animation domination. Could this mean a return of the Hulu Animayhem offsite? We can only hope.

[UPDATE June 18]

Crunchyroll is back with another trolley wrap in time for San Diego Comic-Con, this time to promote its upcoming series Gachiakuta, ahead of its July 6 premiere. The series is based on the manga by Kei Urana and set in a gritty, dystopian floating city layered over a toxic wasteland. It follows Rudo — a slum-dweller falsely accused of murder and exiled into a perilous abyss inhabited by monstrous “trash beasts.” To survive and uncover the truth, he must join a team of warriors known as the Cleaners.

Our own Outside Comic-Con got a look at the new MTS wrap:

[UPDATE June 13]

Our own Outside Comic-Con got up close and personal with the new Nintendo trolley wraps for Mario Kart World and the upcoming Switch 2 Donkey Kong Bananza game. There is another Mario-themed Switch 2 wrap in the wild, but we’ll have updated photos of that soon.

[UPDATE June 11]

It’s a-me, Mario! Nintendo is speeding into San Diego Comic-Con with another MTS wrap, this time for Mario Kart World, as revealed by MTS today on Instagram. We love that the MTS team did their own “race” with their operators.

[UPDATE June 9]

Nintendo looks to be monkeying around at San Diego Comic-Con this year. MTS revealed a new Nintendo trolley wrap for the upcoming Switch 2 game Donkey Kong Bananza, which drops on July 17, 2025, just ahead of the convention.

[UPDATE May 30]

Our first MTS trolley wrap of the 2025 season goes to Demon Slayer, promoting it’s upcoming movie, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, coming to U.S. movie theaters on September 12th.

The wrap features Tanjiro in the center, surrounded by the Hashira, with Zenitsu and Inosuke bringing up the rear of the train.

We do wonder where Nezuko is, so perhaps a second train wrap will soon appear with her at the center. Is it possible we can expect a demon train?