Enjoy Free Public WiFi During San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Thanks to Cox Communications

Cox Communications is once again helping fans stay connected during San Diego Comic-Con, opening up its WiFi network in the downtown area to the public at no cost. From Wednesday, July 23 through Sunday, July 27, attendees (as well as the public) can access free WiFi via the “FreeCoxWiFi” network while in the Gaslamp Quarter, East Village, Little Italy, and other areas surrounding the San Diego Convention Center.

The initiative is part of Cox’s ongoing collaboration with the City of San Diego’s SD Access 4 All program, aimed at expanding digital access across the region. For Comic-Con attendees, it means easier ways to upload cosplay photos, navigate social media, and stay in touch with friends — without burning through mobile data.

“Comic-Con is one of San Diego’s proudest traditions, and we’re always looking for ways to enhance the experience for locals and visitors alike,” said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria. “Thanks to our partnership with Cox Communications, we are helping fans stay connected, share their experiences, and make the most of everything our city has to offer.”