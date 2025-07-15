From Consoles To Comic-Con: Mega64 Returns To San Diego Comic-Con With Panel and Booth

Rocco, Derrick, Shawn, and Garret return to their hometown con along with Meg, Kevin, and Johnny to bring you everything you ever needed related to Mega64.

“Mega64 hits the San Diego Comic Con stage on Friday July 25th at 6:45 PM! “MEGA64 PANEL OF FALLEN ANGELS” will be in Room 6DE! And don’t forget the Mega64 booth on the exhibit floor, Booth 1435, all weekend long! Behold our Exclusives:

The TUESDAY Shirt: Yes, the hottest exclusive item in ALL of Comic Con will be at the Mega64 booth, #1435. This is in extreme high demand WE ARE LIMITING 10 PER PERSON (SCALPING ENCOURAGED) NO CAMPING OUT (NO TENTS IN PARKING STRUCTURE BEFORE 4AM TUESDAY) DO NOT TRAMPLE **NO RUNNING**

The Mega64 Con Exclusive DVD 2003! Wait, did we not find these until now? Contains Mega64’s greatest early-2000’s-viral-video hits in stunning 4×3 standard def, plus our unreleased Smash Bros video, Embarrassing High School Videos special with commentary, sick beach footy & more!

The CIRCUIT BREAKER Windbreaker! A cybertronic reflective jacket that will make you the most vivid character in all of Comic Con.

The WHERE WILL WE GO TODAY? Variant Shirt, ready to take you on a virtual trip- featuring artwork by Mariel Kinuko Cartwright, exclusively at the convention!

The GAMER RIGHTS Shirt: a two-sided high quality tee showcasing what has tragically slipped through the gamers’ fingers.

The 64 Keyboard Keychain (you can click it and it glows! You will want to click it a lot)

Mega64 Cassette Keychain, featuring music from the show when you hold it up to your phone!

MLK WEEK: THE ROOM Solid State Drive! An actual drive containing Mega64’s highly acclaimed THE ROOM live event, in which Rocco Botte was sealed in the same room for a full week. This drive (with both USB-C and USB-A connectors) contains nearly 8 full days of material, plus bonus behind-the-scenes footage, photos, and more! This item will be extremely limited!”

You can find all of this and more at the Mega64 booth #1435