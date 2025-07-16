G.I. Joe’s Cold Slither Is Taking the Stage at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 [UPDATE]

For anyone who grew up in the ‘80s fearing the supposed danger of heavy metal music, the animated G.I. Joe delivered the ultimate tongue-in-cheek warning in the form of Cold Slither — a villainous, subliminal-message-packing metal band formed by Cobra’s Dreadnoks. The animated rockers hypnotized audiences with their evil-but-catchy anthem “Cold Slither.” Now, forty years later, the band is making the leap from cartoon to real life for their first-ever live performance at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, as revealed by Billboard.

Presented by Hasbro and Reigning Phoenix Music, Cold Slither will take over Brick by Brick (1130 Buenos Ave) in San Diego on Thursday, July 24 at 9pm (doors open at 8pm), for a one-night-only concert event. Brought to life by metal veterans Gus Rios as Zartan, Ross Sewage as Torch, Matt Harvey as Ripper, and Andy Selway as Buzzer.

Fans will be able to headbang along to a full slate of original tracks, including the classic “Cold Slither” and new songs like “Thunder Machine” and “Master of Disguise.” Plus, attendees will be able to purchase limited-edition show-only gear including an exclusive t-shirts, posters, LPs, CDs and collectible pin sets at the concert.

Tickets are available now for $42.66. The event is 21+, with a capacity of 450.

But the party doesn’t stop there. On Friday, July 25, Cold Slither’s debut album officially drops, featuring 11 tracks of Dreadnok-fueled chaos, including a remastered version of the original TV track. To commemorate the release, SDCC attendees can snag exclusive vinyl variants: the “Zartan Chameleon Blue” at the Hasbro booth and “Blood Moon Red” at the Reigning Phoenix Music’s booth. Fans can also score limited-edition action figures of the Dreadnoks at the event.

[UPDATE July 16]

Hasbro has teamed up with Reigning Phoenix Music and Sideshow for a deluxe poster exclusive to the show, illustrated by Luke Preece — who has created heavy metal posters for some of the biggest powerhouse rockers ever to hit the stage, including Metallica, Pantera, Slash, Judas Priest, Slipknot, Ozzy Osbourne, and more. Each poster is printed onto a Rainbow Holofoil by Monolith Press lead production artist and veteran metal bassist, Ross Sewage — who will also be performing during the show as Torch.

The poster is limited to 100 pieces, and will be available only at the live show, or at the Reigning Phoenix Music Booth #4029.

[PREVIOUS]

Fans after the regular album can pre-order it now.

“This isn’t just an album – it’s a sonic strike straight from Cobra Command!” the band says. “We’re back, louder, heavier and deadlier than ever. We can’t wait for G.I. JOE fans and metalheads to experience the raw power of our music, culminating in our live debut at San Diego Comic-Con. Prepare your ears for total domination… Let’s Rock and Cobra Roll!”

The full track list for the album includes: