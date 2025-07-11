Image / Skybound San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives, Signings

Image Comics is heading back to Booth #1915 for San Diego Comic-Con where they’ll have exciting exclusives and signings from some of the hottest talent, including

Here’s a look at their signing schedule. For ticketed signings, wristbands will be given out at the Image booth as soon as the convention floor opens on a first come, first serve basis. Wristbands are available to Attendee, Retailer, and Professional badge types only, unless otherwise stated. There is a limit of three items for ticketed signings, and all items presented for a signing are subject to review and denial by staff.

THURSDAY, JULY 24

12pm – 12:45pm – Daniel Warren Johnson

1pm – 1:45pm – Chris Condon

1pm – 1:45pm– Tony Fleecs

2pm – 2:45pm – Tyler Boss – Bryan Lee O’Malley & Leslie Hung

3pm – 3:45pm – Brian Posehn

FRIDAY, JULY 25

11am – 11:45am – Jeff Lemire & Dustin Nguyen

12pm – 1pm – SYFY’s REVIVAL cast signing w/co-creators Tim Seeley & Mike Norton (complimentary REVIVAL poster provided to attendees)

1pm – 1:30pm – Tim Seeley & Mike Norton

1:30pm – 2:30pm – James Tynion IV, Josh Hixson, Martin Simmonds

3pm – 3:45pm – Gerry Duggan

3pm – 3:45pm – Massive-verse signing feat. Kyle Higgins, Brian Buccellato, Ryan Parrott, & Melissa Flore

4pm – 4:45pm – Brian K. Vaughan & Marcos Martin

4pm – 4:45pm –Todd McFarlane



SATURDAY, JULY 26

10am-10:45am – Todd McFarlane

11am – 11:45am – Tony Fleecs & Tim Seeley

11am – 11:45pm – Sanford Greene & Chuck Brown (complimentary BITTER ROOT poster provided to attendees)

12pm – 12:45pm – David Marquez

12pm – 12:45pm – Deniz Camp

1pm – 1:45pm – Derek Kirk Kim

1pm – 1:45pm – Charles Soule

2pm – 2:45pm – Joshua Williamson

2pm – 2:45pm – Daniel Warren Johnson

3pm – 3:45pm – Brian K. Vaughan & Marcos Martin

5:30pm – 6:30pm – Rob Liefeld

Image and Skybound will also have a selection of San Diego Comic-Con exclusives for sale, including:

Exquisite Corpses #1 SDCC Exclusive – $10 +tax

– $10 +tax Youngblood Deluxe #1 SDCC Exclusive (Cardstock) – $20 +tax

(Cardstock) – $20 +tax Doll Parts HC SDCC Exclusive – $40 +tax

Witchblade #1 Facsimile Edition SDCC Exclusive Foil (Cardstock) – $10 +tax

King Spawn SDCC Exclusive Blank Sketch Cover – $20 +tax

Unchosen #1 SDCC Exclusive Foil (Cardstock) – $10 +tax

Assorted Crisis Events #1 SDCC Exclusive Foil (Cardstock) – $10 +tax

Local Man Vol 01 HC Featuring SDCC 2025 Exclusive Foil Dust Jacket – $65.00 +tax

Image Comics Branded Pint Glasses – $25 +tax

Image Comics Branded Hats – $25 +tax

Image Comics Branded Enamel Pins – $10 +tax

Image Comics Partner Print – $50 +tax

Please note that quantities will be limited by customer and per day on a first-come, first-served basis. Please ask at the Image booth about availability.

Throughout the weekend, Image and Skybound will be hosting multiple panels featuring their incredible talent and upcoming releases. Here is there complete panel schedule:

THURSDAY, July 24



11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Image Comics: Comics Characters Fans Will Love or Hate—or Love to Hate! – Room: 24ABC

Join James Tynion IV (Exquisite Corpses), Charles Soule (Lucky Devils), Bryan Lee O’Malley (Snotgirl), Maytal Zchut (It Happened on Hyde Street: Sisterhood), Deniz Camp (Assorted Crisis Events), and more for an in-depth discussion of character building that leaps from the page and the secret behind what makes for lovable or unlikable characters for readers. Moderator: Jim Viscardi.

1:00 – 2:00 PM

Robert Kirkman Live at SDCC | Room 6BCF

The biggest Robert Kirkman panel in Robert Kirkman history! Want to learn more about everything Invincible (including the new fighting game Invincible VS and Battle Beast comic series) and The Walking Dead? Excited about his plans for Transformers and Void Rivals via Skybound and Hasbro’s Energon Universe? Then don’t miss this panel, which includes world premiere announcements and exclusive giveaway surprises – yes, plural – for every attendee!

FRIDAY, JULY 25



10:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Revival: From Comics to TV | Room: 6A

Join Revival creators Tim Seeley, Mike Norton, and some of the cast of the upcoming TV adaptation for an inside look at how this dark, twisted world is being brought to life on screen. Tim, along with actors and showrunners from the show, will talk about what it’s been like adapting the comic, the process of fleshing out these characters for TV, and what fans can expect from the show. Whether you’ve read the comic or you’re new to Revival, this is the perfect chance to hear directly from the people making it all happen. Moderator: Jim Viscardi.

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Kyle Higgins: Radiant Black, The Massiveverse, and More | Room 25ABC

Join Massive-Verse superstars Kyle Higgins (Radiant Black, No/One), Brian Buccellato (No/One), Melissa Flores (The Dead Lucky), Ryan Parrott (Rogue Sun), and more special surprise guests as the crew unveils exciting new developments and announcements in store for the Massive-Verse this year and next! Moderator: Ryan Sidoti.

SATURDAY, July 26



10:00 – 11:00 AM

Image Comics Spotlight: Brian K Vaughan | Room 28DE

Join us for an in-depth conversation with master storyteller Brian K Vaughan as he shares details about his new OGN, Spectators, as well as upcoming revelations in Saga and even more. Moderator: Jim Viscardi.

12:30 – 1:30 PM

Todd McFarlane: In Conversation – Spawn, Image Comics & More | Room 6A

Join Todd McFarlane, Founder and President of Image Comics, Creator of Spawn, CEO of McFarlane Toys, and co-creator of Venom, and Jim Viscardi (Image Comics), as they sit down for a candid conversation about comics, creativity, and the business of pop culture. Expect insights, behind-the-scenes stories, and maybe even a few surprises as they dive into the past, present, and future of comics.

2:45 PM – 3:45 PM

Get Rec’d with Straw Hat Goofy LIVE | Room 6BCF Join Juju Green, aka Straw Hat Goofy (Get Rec’d with Straw Hat Goofy)—known for his sharp insight, infectious energy, and millions of loyal followers—for a LIVE version of his Get Rec’d With Straw Hat Goofy Podcast. The special episode will feature candid conversation with Robert Kirkman (Invincible, The Walking Dead) and other special guests about their upcoming projects, their love for movies, and personal film, TV, and pop culture recommendations for the audience—hence the title Get Rec’d!

3:30 – 4:30 PM

Image Comics: Artists Unleashed | Room 24ABC

Join us for an in-depth conversation with master storytellers Ryan Ottley (Invincible), Daniel Warren Johnson (The Moon is Following Us), Ian Bertram (Precious Metal), Sanford Greene (Bitter Root), David Marquez (The Unchosen) & more as they share details about their work as well as their creative process and influences. Moderator: Jim Viscardi.

4:30 – 5:30 PM PT

Energon Universe Panel | Room 5AB

Transformers & G.I. Joe: All Out War in the Energon Universe

The biggest year for the Energon Universe is here!

Transformers, G.I. Joe, and Void Rivals from Skybound continue to top charts, and we aren’t letting up. Superstars Robert Kirkman (Void Rivals), Daniel Warren Johnson (Transformers), Joshua Williamson (G.I. Joe), and Sean Mackiewicz (SVP/Publisher, Skybound) reveal their plans for the Quintesson War, the Dreadnok War, and more in a panel that will have everyone on the edge of their seats! Moderated by Arune Singh (VP, Brand, Skybound).

SUNDAY, JULY 27



11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Image Comics: Storytelling, Genre, and Crafting Unforgettable Comics | Room: 10

Join Gerry Duggan (Falling in Love on the Path to Hell), Curt Pires (Lost Fantasy), Chris Condon (That Texas Blood, News from the Fallout), Tony Fleecs (Feral, Local Man) & Martin Simmonds (Department of Truth) for a freewheeling conversation amongst some of the top talent in the comics industry as they discuss genre, storytelling, industry secrets, and tricks-of-the-trade. Moderator: Jim Viscardi