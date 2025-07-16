Kodansha San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Specials, Plans

Premier manga publisher Kodansha is returning to San Diego Comic-Con next week and bringing with them their high energy series, their Eisner nominated stories and legendary quality.

They will be offering the ultimate in shopping experiences at booth #5542 with several offers of bonus gifts for pre-ordering upcoming books. It’s the perfect chance to try a well loved series like Ghost in the Shell or Witch Hat Atelier.

Attendees can sign up for the free Kodansha Reader account, or show proof of an existing account, to earn a free exclusive sticker pack.

Booth #5542 (near the Hall C entrance) will also over a rare opportunity to view sketches and messages from legendary Kodansha creators like Masamune Shirow (The Ghost in the Shell), Tetsuya Chiba (Ashita no Joe), and Saka Mikami (The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity). There will even be miniature replica of these pieces for those who purchase a copy of these manga at the booth.

Let’s take a look at some of the details:

Attendees who preorder the following titles will receive a free San Diego Comic-Con exclusive gift.

The Ghost in the Shell Legacy Edition Manga Box Set – Tote Bag

Mushishi Collector’s Edition 1 – Tote Bag

Witch Hat Atelier Manga Box Set 1 – Sketchbook

Kodansha will also the topic of several panels over the weekend;

New & Upcoming Kodansha Manga Revealed!

Thursday, July 24, 2025 – 2:00PM – 3:00PM

Room: 28DE



Kodansha—purveyors of some of the most exciting & heartfelt manga published today like Blue Lock, Gachiakuta, Witch Hat Atelier, and A Sign of Affection—invites new and veteran fans of manga to an exclusive sneak peek of new and upcoming manga licenses! From print books, to digital manga, premium editions, box sets, and more, get a glimpse of amazing manga series coming soon to a bookshelf near you! Join Kodansha manga experts and super fans Ivan Salazar, Ben Applegate, and Misaki Kido for an exciting look at new and upcoming releases, and even a few surprises.

Manga Publishing Industry Roundtable

Thursday, July 24, 2025 – 5:00PM – 6:00PM

Room: 29AB

Manga is one of the top-selling book categories in North America. Today, there are more manga and webtoons available in print and digital than ever, and more companies are entering the scene. But what are the opportunities and obstacles facing publishers today? Get a taste of what’s hot, what’s not, and what’s next from top publishing industry pros, including Hope Donovan (editorial director, VIZ Media), Sullivan Rouaud (founder, Mangetsu), Shuichi Mochida (COAMIX, Silent Manga Audition), Ben Applegate (director, publishing services, Penguin Random House), Morgan Perry (marketing manager, book publishing, Square Enix America), Ed Chavez (president and editor-in-chief, Denpa Books), and Michael Gombos (senior director of licensed publications, Dark Horse). Moderated by Deb Aoki (Mangasplaining).

Timeless and Built to Last: Conserving Comics & Manga Through High Quality Editions

Friday, July 25, 2025 – 7:00PM – 8:00PM

Room: 4

Collectible editions of manga and comics—from Marvel, Berserk , and Vinland Saga to Gundam , Disney, and Peanuts —are the crown jewels of comics collections across America, but how did these unique artifacts come to be? Hear from publishing minds including senior director at Dark Horse Michael Gombos, Kodansha publishing services director Ben Applegate; Denpa publisher Ed Chavez; and Gary Groth, editor-in-chief of The Comics Journal, co-founder of Fantagraphics, and editor of dozens of important archival editions of comics including Popeye, Love & Rockets, Prince Valiant, Krazy Kat, and many more. Hear never-before-shared details, see copies of the latest collectible editions before they go on sale—and maybe even go home with a free book!

Manga Remix: How Manga Draws from History, Biography, Classic Lit., and More!

Saturday, July 26, 2025 – 11:00AM – 12:00PM

Room: 9

It’s well known that manga often adapts anime, and vice versa. But today’s manga actually draws from a wide range of other sources (including the real world, or even the works of Shakespeare!), contemporizing source material with the storytelling style and visual vocabulary of the world’s most popular graphic medium. This panel of manga experts will discuss the wide range of these manga “remixes” available today, including how they connect not only with readers but also with curricula or other institutional objectives.

Manga Are Comics! The Comic Shop Retailer’s Guide

Sunday, July 27, 2025 – 2:00PM – 3:00PM

Room: 4

Manga is one of the fastest-growing and top-selling categories in the North American comics market, but with such a wide variety of titles, trends, and news to keep track of, it can be a difficult product line to bring in and sell effectively in any comic shop. Ivan Salazar (senior marketing manager, Kodansha), Morgan Perry (marketing manager, Square Enix Manga & Books), and Shannon Live and Matt Live (owners, Bat City Comic Professionals) discuss how to craft a successful manga section and build a lasting community in your store with tips, tricks, and easy-to-find resources.