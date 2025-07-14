Little Shop of Pins San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives [UPDATE July 14]

Little Shop of Pins is back — and they’re going big. The company’s beautiful, officially licensed enamel pins are always a must-stop visit on the show floor at San Diego Comic-Con, with designs celebrating beloved classics and more modern properties alike. They’ll once again be taking over Booth #4621 with a new round of exclusives, and you can also check them out online.

[UPDATE July 14]

Little Shop of Pins is bringing us back to the ’90s today with their officially licensed San Diego Comic-Con exclusive Polly Pocket Garden Party pin. Just like their previous compact-style pins, this magnetic collectible opens to reveal a detailed garden party scene featuring Polly and her friends. The SDCC exclusive edition includes a special bonus “Statue” piece, individually numbered out of 500 — priced at $24 each and available only at their booth. There is a limit of two per person per day.

[UPDATE July 9]

Taking aim at nostalgia, Little Shop of Pins “The Rocketeer Target” pin brings jetpack-fueled vintage charm to your lanyard (or wherever else you like to display your pins). This San Diego Comic-Con exclusive glitter variant features 3D sculpting and printed layers, on a glittery target design. Like the others, it’s limited to 500 individually numbered pins and available for $16 at Booth #4621.

[UPDATE July 8]

Cheddar gets cheeky in this collab between Little Shop of Pins and Brian Cook Art (better known by his cheeky alter-ego, Butts on Things). The glittering 3D “Leaning Tower of Cheek-Za-30th Anniversary Edition” pin pays tribute to one of the most iconic pizza puns in animation history in a A Goofy Movie pin, topped off with printed layers and plenty of glitter. At $16, it’s a slice of ‘90s nostalgia that’s really got some… bottom-line appeal.

[UPDATE July 7]

Celebrate three decades of A Goofy Movie with this swinging tribute to everyone’s favorite father-son road trip, “Roadtrip – 30th Anniversary Edition” Pin. Little Shop of Pins’ officially licensed enamel pin features a shimmering pearlescent sunset sky, glow-in-the-dark sun, and dangling swinging pots straight from Max and Goofy’s camping misadventure. It’s limited to 500 individually numbered pieces, and will be available for $16.

[UPDATE July 4]

🎶 Well, you can tell by the way I use my walk, I’m a woman’s man no time to talk..🎶 Bigfoot has been spotted at San Diego Comic-Con celebrating the 30th anniversary of A Goofy Movie with a brand new pin from our friends at Little Shop of Pins. This funky guy features a sliding hand, a pearlescent night sky with glow in the dark moon and is limited to 500 individually numbered pieces. He’ll be yours for $16 at booth #4621.

[UPDATE June 30]

Someday we’ll find it, the rainbow connection… Little Shop of Pins is honoring the master of puppets himself with their officially licensed San Diego Comic-Con 2025 exclusive Jim Henson Glitter Puppeteer Pin for $14. This beautifully detailed gold-plated pin features artwork by Joey Chou, of Jim Henson with a pair of glittery puppet pals in hand.

Each pin is individually numbered on the back and limited to just 500 pieces.

[UPDATE June 26]

Little Shop of Pins is teaming up with artist Patrick Ballesteros for their first San Diego Comic-Con 2025 exclusive: “Manilaverse“, part of Patrick’s ongoing Jeepney Kultura collection. This limited edition enamel pin set features a spider-powered tribute to Filipino culture, comic books, and community transit — Ballesteros and Little Shop of Pins style. Each pin in the set is individually numbered out of 600 and available for $22 for the set, with half the run will be available at Little Shop of Pins Booth #4621, with the other half at Ballesteros’ table #DD-08 in Artist Alley.