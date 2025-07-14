Butts on Things San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives & “Debutts” [UPDATE July 14]

Butts are on the move — literally! Artist Brian Cook, the genius behind Butts on Things, is back at San Diego Comic-Con with a brand new corner booth location (swing by near Toddland!) at #4523 and a whole lot of cheeky charm.

While the spot may have shifted, the commitment to putting butts on, well, everything remains gloriously intact. Expect an all-new lineup of exclusive and “debutt” pins, fresh luggage tags, cheeky lanyards, magnet sets, bag charms, and more. Here’s a look at the brand new location:

[UPDATE July 14]

Snitch Butt — $12 (SDCC Exclusive)

Yer a butt, Harry! This magical booty pin features shiny pearl wings and gold metal. Catch this one at SDCC before it flies away.

[Update July 11]

“Superman Minifig Duo” – $14 (San Diego Comic-Con Exclusives)

Two butts…both alike in cheekyness…in fair San Diego, where we set our scene… Can you spot the difference? This exclusive pin will come in TWO slightly different variations. Choose your favorite, or be indecisive and snag one of each. We won’t tell. Each pin is limited to 300 pieces with a limit of 2 total per customer. Allotments will be set Wednesday through Saturday, with any remaining pins being sold on Sunday first come, first serve.

[Update July 10]

Totorump – $12 (Dubut)

If this were a beloved animated film, it would almost certainly be made by the infamous Studio Ghiggly. As one of the largest debut pins this year comes in at just shy of 2.” That’s a lot of tushie.

[Update July 9]

BlockBUTTster — $12

Behind, rewind. Butts on Things is kicking things old school with their BlockBUTTster “debutt” pin, which measures approximately 1.6″.

[Update July 8]

The Sorcerer’s Butt – $12 (Debut)

Looks like this time more than the brooms got enchanted!

[UPDATE July 7]

Diet Butt — $12 (Debut)

Crack open a cold one. Less sugar, but twice the bounce! This “debutt” 1.4″ tall pin is gonna hit as hard as your first swig of this caffeinated elixir, without the carbonation.

[UPDATE July 5]

Fridge Magnet Set — $12 (Debut)

Stick it where the sun don’t shine — your fridge. This cheeky debut magnet set features a donut and coffee duo, each measuring about 3″.

[UPDATE July 3]

Luggage Tags — $10 each (Debut)

Tag that booty! R2-D2 and LEGO are making their Comic-Con rear-rival in the form of two brand new luggage tags, debuting at the con. Each 4″ tall tag comes with a strap for your bag and a removable name card on the back(side).